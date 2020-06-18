This World Refugee Day, Boise and Twin Falls events go online only, seek wide audience

BOISE — World Refugee Day is typically celebrated on Grove Plaza in downtown Boise with music, dancing, storytelling, food and more. But this year, planners of many events have found nothing to be typical.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers of the 20th celebration have decided to combine Boise’s and Twin Falls’ annual refugee events into a digital day of fun and music. They say having an online event still can allow for people and communities to come together.
“I am not sure how many people to expect, but we are excited to reach some new communities in Idaho that can’t necessarily make it to Boise or Twin Falls,” said Kara Fink, outreach and partnership manager at the Idaho Office for Refugees. “We have had people from across the state contact us to know how they can learn more about refugee resettlement and how they can learn more. So we are really hoping to reach some of those communities further in the state.”
On Saturday, the event will go live on Facebook at 11 a.m. and again at 6 p.m. Nine performers from different countries will be showcasing music, dancing, storytelling and more in an hourlong program that can be paused or even watched at a later date.
“The theme for this event is ‘One Idaho,’ symbolizing not only the need to welcome, but the realization that now more than ever, we rely on all members of our community to thrive,” according to a press release from the Idaho Office for Refugees.
Mayor Lauren McLean of Boise and Mayor Suzanne Hawkins of Twin Falls will provide remarks, and community partners will share stories of how refugees help enrich Idaho, the release said.
“Now more than ever it is important to learn about all our community members have to offer, and World Refugee Day offers a space for people to learn about one another and see the beauty that we are bringing to Idaho,” Fink told the Statesman.
Georgette Siqueiros, a World Refugee Day committee member, said the online platform will allow for a statewide celebration that they have always wanted to do. And the reason for the virtual nature of it will be discussed.
“One thing we really want to highlight is how refugees have been contributing in Idaho and across the country during COVID-19,” Siqueiros said. “We have health workers, doctors, nurses, technicians, and even Uber drivers and factory workers who have really helped to keep the country running.”
Palina Louangketh, founder and executive director for the Idaho Museum of International Diaspora, helped to gather video of dances and performances for one of the montages, and said she is excited to bring culture and art to the celebration.
She hopes the ability to rewatch the event will mean individuals can celebrate in their own way, and let it reach a wider audience.
“My hope is that people will be able to gather and celebrate online because now they have access to friends and family that may not have been able to attend in person,” Louangketh said.
Viewers are encouraged to order food from refugee-owned restaurants to have while watching, thereby capturing some of the festive atmosphere that’s usually found in Boise and Twin Falls on World Refugee Day, the release said.
Annual Refugee Day draws a crowd
Strong turnout for World Refugee Day
Big turnout for Refugee Day
Sharing of cultures and customs
