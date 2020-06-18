This World Refugee Day, Boise and Twin Falls events go online only, seek wide audience

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BOISE — World Refugee Day is typically celebrated on Grove Plaza in downtown Boise with music, dancing, storytelling, food and more. But this year, planners of many events have found nothing to be typical.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers of the 20th celebration have decided to combine Boise’s and Twin Falls’ annual refugee events into a digital day of fun and music. They say having an online event still can allow for people and communities to come together.

“I am not sure how many people to expect, but we are excited to reach some new communities in Idaho that can’t necessarily make it to Boise or Twin Falls,” said Kara Fink, outreach and partnership manager at the Idaho Office for Refugees. “We have had people from across the state contact us to know how they can learn more about refugee resettlement and how they can learn more. So we are really hoping to reach some of those communities further in the state.”

On Saturday, the event will go live on Facebook at 11 a.m. and again at 6 p.m. Nine performers from different countries will be showcasing music, dancing, storytelling and more in an hourlong program that can be paused or even watched at a later date.