TWIN FALLS — Lena Thomas’ love of exercise came from Jane Fonda workout tapes.
At 90-years-old, Thomas isn’t letting age slow her down. She has skydived, parasailed and she consistently takes mile-long walks with her daughter. She chalks her healthy lifestyle to three things: never smoking, healthy eating and always moving.
To celebrate her 90th birthday, she will tandem BASE jump from the Perrine Bridge and then walk from the landing to the rim trail, to the Twin Falls Visitor Center and all the way to Shoshone Falls.
“People always tell me ‘You are in such good shape,’” Thomas said. “Why not prove it.”
This is the challenge Thomas made to herself. She plans to BASE jump at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, right after her grandson Brian Thomas completes his jump.
Family members from South Carolina, New York, Wyoming, California and Utah will walk with her, as well as many friends and anyone who accepts the challenge to walk from the Centennial Park parking lot to Shoshone Falls, where refreshments will be served. Anyone interested in joining the walk is welcome to join, Thomas said.
“I need to challenge myself,” Thomas said. “My advice to everyone is keep moving.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.