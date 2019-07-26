{{featured_button_text}}
Bridge

A base jumper walks along the handrail of the bridge before BASE jumping during the Perrine Bridge Festival. The bridge doubles as an attraction for thrill-seekers, as it is the only bridge from which BASE jumpers can hurl themselves at any time, with no permit required.

 TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — Lena Thomas’ love of exercise came from Jane Fonda workout tapes.

At 90-years-old, Thomas isn’t letting age slow her down. She has skydived, parasailed and she consistently takes mile-long walks with her daughter. She chalks her healthy lifestyle to three things: never smoking, healthy eating and always moving.

To celebrate her 90th birthday, she will tandem BASE jump from the Perrine Bridge and then walk from the landing to the rim trail, to the Twin Falls Visitor Center and all the way to Shoshone Falls.

“People always tell me ‘You are in such good shape,’” Thomas said. “Why not prove it.”

This is the challenge Thomas made to herself. She plans to BASE jump at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, right after her grandson Brian Thomas completes his jump.

Family members from South Carolina, New York, Wyoming, California and Utah will walk with her, as well as many friends and anyone who accepts the challenge to walk from the Centennial Park parking lot to Shoshone Falls, where refreshments will be served. Anyone interested in joining the walk is welcome to join, Thomas said.

“I need to challenge myself,” Thomas said. “My advice to everyone is keep moving.”

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments