Related to this story

PHOTOS: Wildlife, insects and more

PHOTOS: Wildlife, insects and more

Photographer Drew Nash shares some of his favorite wildlife and insect photography over the years. Most of the images shown here were taken wh…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Algae-based flip-flops could be the shoes of the future