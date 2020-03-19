'This virus is now in our community': First community spread COVID-19 case confirmed in Idaho

HAILEY — Health officials have confirmed that a previously announced coronavirus case in Blaine County involves a patient who did not travel out of state and had no contact with any other confirmed COVID-19 patient, making it the first known infection from someone else in Idaho.

The patient, who was diagnosed Wednesday, is a man in his 40s who had mild symptoms and is recovering well at home, the South Central Public Health District said.

The case is the first in the region that involves community spread, which means at least one person has been infected with the virus in an area who is not sure how or where they became infected, the district said. Public health officials expect more confirmed cases in the community.

“It no longer matters where it started, this virus is now in our community. It is important that we take precautions to slow the spread and protect the most vulnerable among us,” said Logan Hudson, the district's public health division administrator. “We urge residents to follow public health recommendations to stay home as much as possible to help protect themselves and their communities.”