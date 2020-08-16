‘This place will burn’: Maps show grim wildfire projections in Idaho’s near future

The Kickstarter campaign began Thursday, and merchandise will ship at the end of September. A six-pick of stickers costs $12, and a poster is $20. You can also buy stickers in bulk: $90 for 60 stickers or $150 for 200 stickers.

Leland said the project will make existing information on climate change more accessible to everyday people who may not otherwise see it.

“There’s all this data that’s locked inside these academic journals and PDFs, and it’s great for academics and scientists, but if you’re a normal person who wants to see what’s happening where you live … it’s not very helpful,” he said.

He also said he hopes reframing the information into county data will give people a “political boundary” to push local leaders for action on climate change.

“It’s very difficult to feel like you have a voice in this other than frustration,” Leland said. “(This project is) giving people agency in their community. It’s a starting point and a mobilizing point.”

Abatzoglou said there are still ways to begin addressing the threat of future wildfires, including eliminating human-caused fires, which each year make up the majority of wildfire starts across the West. Another option? More fire, in the form of prescribed burns that can cut down fuel loads.