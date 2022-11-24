'This is like Christmas': Sun Valley opens 87th winter season to rave reviews

SUN VALLEY — It was almost easier to list what wasn’t open than what was Thanksgiving morning as Sun Valley Resort kicked off its 87th winter season.

Practically the entire River Run side of the mountain was open, including mogul runs like Rock Garden, Exhibition and Holiday, and the Olympic area.

“We’ve got lots of runs open and the ski patrol is out there looking for others to open up,” said Mike Fitzpatrick, the resort's director of guest operations.

Skiers and boarders who had been waiting with anticipation since storms dumped nearly 2 feet of packable snow on the mountain two weeks earlier showed up in droves — the opening lift lines stretching to the bridge over Big Wood River.

But, with five chairlifts running, they quickly fanned out over the mountain.

“This is like Christmas!” Hailey resident Helen Milner said. “Look at the parking lot — every spot is taken and then some. And people are skiing every bit of the mountain!”

“There’s a lot of pent-up demand. People are excited, and they should be,” Sun Valley's Ed Vining said. “The skiing’s outstanding. I can’t imagine a better start to the ski season.”

A banner proclaiming Sun Valley as the No. 1 Ski Resort in North America three years straight stretched across the base of the Roundhouse Gondola.

Vining wasn’t surprised.

“I love the fall line here, the long continuous ski runs," he said. "I’ve skied all over Idaho, but this is my favorite.”

The Times-News found those snapping into their ski bindings ranging in age from 3 to 91.

Sandra Sheeline and her twin sister, Sibyl Hansen, were looking forward to another year of skiing at age 87.

“I love that you get away from the crowds here,” said Sheeline, who, along with her sister, takes part in Mountain Masters, a nine-week instruction program that runs five days a week. “My favorite run is Upper River Run — I love the bumps, the challenge. Then the Bowls — they’re what make Sun Valley so great.”

Tillie and Erik Babcock and Lily Enos and Bryce Foster were among those who claimed seats on the first chairlift, their eager spirit rewarded with 2022 Sun Valley jerseys.

“We set up camp over here at 7 in the morning yesterday,” said Tillie Babcock. “We just hung out all day, listening to music and stuff. And I think I got a short nap. It’s worth it to be first.”

Sun Valley Nordic Center, which rarely has enough snow to open Thanksgiving Day, opened with nearly 15 kilometers of groomed cross-country trails. It also had three snowshoe trails packed out.

“This is a really good turnout for Thanksgiving and a good opener to the season,” Peter Stearns, Sun Valley’s mountain strategic advisor, said. “Our team has really done a good job.”

Bald Mountain will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through mid-April. The Warm Springs side of the mountain is set to open Dec. 9, as is Dollar Mountain, which boasts a plethora of terrain parks and good terrain for beginning skiers.

For more information, go online to www.sunvalley.com.