 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

'This Is Bliss.' New book looks at small-town Idaho

  • 0
'This Is Bliss'

Love's Travel Stop and Country Store is seen Monday in Bliss. It opened in late 2020.

 ERIC GOODELL, TIMES-NEWS

BLISS — When Jon Horvath saw a highway sign pointing in the direction of Bliss, he followed it.

The Wisconsin-based photographer was in need of some bliss, a little happiness, after an end of a relationship in late summer of 2013 and was going through a self-described “restart” as he found himself on a road trip cutting through southern Idaho.

Love's Travel Stop gives a boost to Bliss, a small in rural Idaho.

The name intrigued Horvath, and his curiosity steered him toward the small community west of Twin Falls.

“That (the name) was enough to prompt an exit from the interstate to see what happiness might look like in the middle of the desert,” he recalled.

Like so many motorists, Horvath could have quickly gassed up his car and moved on down the road, quickly forgetting the small detour.

Instead, he returned to snap pictures and talk to people.

People are also reading…

'This is Bliss'

A dog named Fruit Snacks. 'I had a brief encounter with FS's owner, who wanted to show me the dog's ground-down teeth,' photographer Jon Horvath said.

His first images of deteriorating buildings and open spaces were just a start. He dug deeper, and after making five visits there from 2014 and 2016, he has a book that came out in June, described on Amazon as “a transmedia narrative project investigating the vanishing roadside geography and culture of a rural Idaho town named Bliss.”

He took photos of small gravesites, of pieces from a large military plane that crashed near the town in 1995. He pointed his camera at flowers, dogs and prom kings, and each photo slowly unpeeled more layers about Bliss. At the end of the book, he wrote an article loosely based on his experiences.

'This is Bliss'

A Bliss resident tilts his head downward as his portrait is taken by Jon Horvath.

The detailed work doesn't follow a traditional documentary style.

"Instead, black-and-white and color film photographs, tintypes, archival images, ephemera and scanned objects from Bliss form a sort of dreamlike time capsule," CNN reported.

The photo on the 280-page book’s paperbook cover shows Bliss resident Buck Hall’s reflection on his car. Hall, who died in 2021, explained to Horvath on his first visit that Bliss once had glory years.

'This is Bliss'

The cover of 'This Is Bliss,' shows resident Buck Hall's reflection on photographer Jon Horvath's car.

Longtime residents remember when Bliss had nine gas stations, six restaurants and was a popular stopping point between Boise and Burley, before the construction of the interstate decades ago dramatically reduced the number of travelers coming through town.

With the help of a publisher and a “brilliant” designer, "the book came to life,” he said.

“I loved my time in Bliss,” said Horvath, who lives in Milwaukee. “It is a community that allowed me to rediscover myself in a changing moment in my life. Bliss will always be connected to that moment for me.”

'This is Bliss'

Jon Horvath

Local residents confided with Horvath that Bliss was small and only getting smaller. The 2020 Census is expected to show its population at 258 people, down 18% from 318 in 2010.

But while they saw their town wasn’t growing, residents showed Horvath how big of a heart the town has.

“They brought me into their homes for portraits; they took me on an adventure and always with great enthusiasm,” he said. “That is one of the special aspects of ‘This Is Bliss’ for me; many of those moments led to the creation of works that hopefully honored their generosity in some small way.”

Horvath’s last visit to Bliss was in 2016, and his project was wrapping up when the announcement of Love’s truck stop was announced, which brought new jobs, and new life, to town.

'This is Bliss'

A photo of the desert near Bliss.

Regardless, the project’s narrative surrounding small communities put Bliss in a position to represent numerous other places in small-town America, he said.

“I hope that whoever moves through the book will come away with their own meaningful experience," Horvath said, "and perhaps a new lens through which to view these smaller communities in the West.”

"I don't anticipate returning to take up residency," Horvath said, "but I will be a frequent visitor whenever I'm in the area."

Horvath’s book can be purchased at yoffypress.com/catalog/bliss.

About that truck stop …

Big things have happened since photographer Jon Horvath wrapped up his ‘This Is Bliss’ project, with the coming of Love’s Travel Stop & Country Stores. At more than 21,000 square feet, it is the largest Love’s facility ever and opened its doors in December 2020.

The construction of Interstate 84 decades ago was blamed for shifting traffic away from the town and causing businesses to close. Now, Bliss doesn’t look like a dying town anymore, as truckers and other motorists pull off the highway in search of fuel and food.

Leslie Jones, co-owner of Oxbow Diner, said she noticed the difference the same day Love’s opened its doors.

The truck stop, built on a 19-acre property at the town’s entrance, is a welcome sight, many residents say, considering the building that stood there previously was a deserted, vandalized restaurant.

“It is definitely a facelift,” said Mayor Chris Pruett. The truck stop includes McDonald’s and Subway restaurants, and even a dog park.

Love’s said it would hire about 70 employees, a large number considering Bliss’ population of just over 250, according to preliminary 2020 Census figures.

Pruett doesn’t know where the business got all its employees, but he hears it is wanting to hire 15 to 20 more workers.

Love’s didn’t return telephone messages asking for comment on the hourly wage workers are making, but Bill Jones of Oxbow Cafe said he has heard around the $13 per hour range — not bad for Bliss, he said.

While Bliss is gaining momentum, it still isn’t back to its glory days, Leslie said.

“I don’t believe Bliss is a dying town any longer,” she said. “It’s coming, it’s slowly coming.”

Ziggy’s Express Gas N Grill, across the street from Love’s, was getting regular customers Monday morning. Other gas stations in town didn’t appear as busy.

Horvath hasn’t been to Bliss since the coming of the truck stop.

“I only learned about the truck stop recently and unfortunately am too unfamiliar with its impact from where I reside in Milwaukee,” he told the Times-News.

Though the city is busier, Pruett said the population in town has likely been at a standstill, much of it due to housing. He can’t remember a new home being built in town for a dozen years, and he knows of only one house for sale.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

1 in 3 people admit they have never built a snowman

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News