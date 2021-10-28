 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

This Idaho ski area was just named the best in the West for the second year running

  • 0
Sun Valley powder day

Tanaya Greaves was smiling ear to ear as she stopped after finding some powder during a two-day storm piling over 57 inches of snow on the slopes of Sun Valley Resort Friday, Jan. 29 in Sun Valley.

 JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS FILE

SUN VALLEY — Idaho’s Sun Valley ski resort has been voted the best in the West by readers of Ski magazine, marking the second year in a row that the resort has earned top honors from voters.

The accolades are part of the magazine’s annual Resort Awards, which are based on reader surveys. Last year was the first time Sun Valley earned the top spot after years of coming close. This year, it earned even more praise, taking the No. 1 spot in eight categories in addition to top resort designation.

Last year, readers voted Sun Valley the best for lifts and “down-day” activities. This year it took the top spot for grooming, lifts, service, dining, lodging, family, local flavor and overall satisfaction. Sun Valley previously ranked in the top five for several of those categories.

Sun Valley was the only Idaho ski area to make the rankings. Utah’s Deer Valley, Colorado’s Aspen Snowmass, British Columbia’s Whistler Blackcomb and Alberta’s Banff Sunshine resorts rounded out the top five.

Sun Valley opens for the 2021-22 ski season on Thanksgiving Day. While the resort will no longer require guests to wear masks while outdoors (including in lift lines and on lifts), ordinances from the cities of Sun Valley and Ketchum require visitors to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

People are also reading…

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Garland defends school board memo amid GOP critics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News