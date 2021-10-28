This Idaho ski area was just named the best in the West for the second year running

SUN VALLEY — Idaho’s Sun Valley ski resort has been voted the best in the West by readers of Ski magazine, marking the second year in a row that the resort has earned top honors from voters.

The accolades are part of the magazine’s annual Resort Awards, which are based on reader surveys. Last year was the first time Sun Valley earned the top spot after years of coming close. This year, it earned even more praise, taking the No. 1 spot in eight categories in addition to top resort designation.

Last year, readers voted Sun Valley the best for lifts and “down-day” activities. This year it took the top spot for grooming, lifts, service, dining, lodging, family, local flavor and overall satisfaction. Sun Valley previously ranked in the top five for several of those categories.

Sun Valley was the only Idaho ski area to make the rankings. Utah’s Deer Valley, Colorado’s Aspen Snowmass, British Columbia’s Whistler Blackcomb and Alberta’s Banff Sunshine resorts rounded out the top five.

Sun Valley opens for the 2021-22 ski season on Thanksgiving Day. While the resort will no longer require guests to wear masks while outdoors (including in lift lines and on lifts), ordinances from the cities of Sun Valley and Ketchum require visitors to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

