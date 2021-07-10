This Idaho man is set to compete in Tokyo Games as Paralympic National Championships rides through Idaho

Groulx served in the United States Navy from 1995-2001 before a motorcycle accident left him paralyzed from the chest down. Seven months after the accident, Groulx discovered wheelchair rugby and was immediately interested.

After his stint in wheelchair rugby, he switched to handcycling, the sport now taking him to Tokyo.

“I used to play a sport called wheelchair rugby and did that for three cycles — Athens, Beijing, London— and finally grew up or knocked some sense into me and I decided to do something a littler more gentle on my body,” Groulx said.

He will be competing in the same two events in Tokyo as at the Rio games and said he can also “throw my name in the hat for participation in the team relay.”

Dozens of adaptive athletes — not just from Idaho — are competing in this week’s four-event (time trial, criterium, relay and road race), three-day championship. To help build the participant field, the Challenged Athletes Foundation is funding over 60 individual travel grants and laid out a $25,000 prize purse, the largest in US Paralympics Cycling history.