This Idaho man is set to compete in Tokyo Games as Paralympic National Championships rides through Idaho

GLENNS FERRY — On a smoky and windy morning shortly after sunrise in the bluffs above Glenns Ferry, dozens of paracyclists saddled up to lay rubber to road for the 2021 USA Para Road National Championship Time Trial.
The counter at the start house clicked closer toward 9 a.m. as the first cyclist slowly rode into position. The count down from 10 began. Cowbells rang from supporting fans among the sagebrush. Three, two, one. Groulx was off.
“I think I had a great race, it felt good, my numbers were pretty good,” Groulx said after the time trial race. “When I finished, I felt like I was dying. I left it all out there.”
Groulx, a three-time medalist in wheelchair rugby (bronze, Athens 2004; gold, Beijing 2008; bronze, London 2012) and two-time medalist in paracycling events (gold in road race and silver in road time trial at Rio 2016) will be heading to Tokyo in September to represent Team USA at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.
This will be the Boise resident’s fifth Olympic invite.
“I was just in Minneapolis and qualified for the Paralympics there and will be headed to Tokyo,” he said. “I’m super excited even though there are no spectators outside of Japan so the family can’t go unfortunately, but its supposed to be one of the most broadcast and televised Paralympic games so far.”
Groulx served in the United States Navy from 1995-2001 before a motorcycle accident left him paralyzed from the chest down. Seven months after the accident, Groulx discovered wheelchair rugby and was immediately interested.
After his stint in wheelchair rugby, he switched to handcycling, the sport now taking him to Tokyo.
“I used to play a sport called wheelchair rugby and did that for three cycles — Athens, Beijing, London— and finally grew up or knocked some sense into me and I decided to do something a littler more gentle on my body,” Groulx said.
He will be competing in the same two events in Tokyo as at the Rio games and said he can also “throw my name in the hat for participation in the team relay.”
Dozens of adaptive athletes — not just from Idaho — are competing in this week’s four-event (time trial, criterium, relay and road race), three-day championship. To help build the participant field, the Challenged Athletes Foundation is funding over 60 individual travel grants and laid out a $25,000 prize purse, the largest in US Paralympics Cycling history.
“Through this partnership with USA Cycling and U.S. Paralympics, we will continue to increase competitive opportunities for our athletes to showcase their spirit and strength,” the foundation’s Idaho regional director, Jennifer Skeesick, said via email. “Because these events are taking place just two months before Tokyo and attracting the nation’s best adaptive cyclists, Idaho is positioned to set the standard for adaptive sport destinations around the globe.”
Three other Boise-based paracyclists took to the road Friday, including Craig Cornwall, Josh Sweeney and Ellie Kennedy, the oldest classified female paracyclist.
In addition to the national championship events, community events will take place in Boise over the weekend. A cycling celebration, adaptive cycling clinic, and an inclusive kids ride featuring Olympians Kristen Armstrong and Muffy Davis are scheduled.
For more information on the events, visit challengedathletes.org/para-road-nationals-athlete.