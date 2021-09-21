This Idaho ICU doctor’s touching message went viral. Here’s what he told his coworkers

Dr. Kenneth Krell, 71, was driving to East Idaho’s largest intensive care unit in Idaho Falls on a Saturday.

It was supposed to be his day off. He had been working shifts of 36 hours, with 12 hours off. But when he received a phone call saying the ICU was overwhelmed, he immediately agreed to come in.

“Driving in, it just occurred to me how beleaguered our staff seemed and what remarkable people they are,” Krell told the Idaho Statesman by phone Friday. “We have been through a lot. And we keep persevering.”

After arriving at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, he made his way to the staff whiteboard and scrawled a message to his coworkers.

“In the end what sustains us, and what we will remember about having survived this madness, are the remarkable people who endured this with us, the best of humanity — all of us — who demonstrated the best of our calling. We endured this together, and supported each other. We saved lives and lost lives, and we did both with compassion and competence. We will not forget this.”