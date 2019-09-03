ROCK CREEK — Harry Turner caressed the door frame of his grandparents’ old home, where he spent much of his childhood in the late 1920s and ‘30s. Stepping into the foyer of the 1905 concrete “stone mansion,” Turner motioned toward the empty space in front of him.
“This is where the Christmas tree stood every year,” he said, recalling his family’s long-held traditions at the home near the old town of Rock Creek, south of Hansen.
Turner, a Twin Falls attorney, took the arm of his friend Jim Gentry, who guided him to the staircase going to the second story. He stopped at the landing and gripped the handrail, the tips of his fingers reading the details carved into the wood.
Turner lost his sight in an accident when he was 5. But his memory of the house is vivid and still matches the property today.
How the house has stayed under the radar for so long amazes local historians. Members of the Twin Falls County Historic Preservation Commission, however, are grateful the building has so far escaped attention.
The commission plans to nominate the Brose property for the National Register of Historic Places.
“The Brose House is set to be put on the National Register next year,” commission Chairman John Kapeleris said. The house is the anchor for the county’s “multi-property document” on historic agricultural buildings and will be part of the commission’s developing historical tour route, along with other sites in around the old community of Rock Creek.
“We want to add other historic buildings, which will be listed on our MPD, to the register in the future starting in the old Rock Creek area and then other buildings around the county as time goes on preserving the heritage of Twin Falls County.”
Little work is needed to restore the house to its original condition, but a few broken windows need to be replaced, past commission Chairwoman Shauna Robinson said.
Lincoln County Commissioners heard about the Brose House’s pending nomination and offered to donate old windows from their county’s historic 1904 Courthouse in Shoshone.
You have free articles remaining.
“We were really excited to donate those windows to the project,” Commissioner Rebecca Wood said. “It was fantastic that (previous) commissioners put the windows in storage — I think they were looking for the right place to repurpose them.”
Wood has never seen the inside of the Brose House, but she’s in for a treat when she does see it.
Robert Brose built the house himself — using Portland concrete shipped on the railroad from Pocatello to Shoshone — at a rate of six blocks per day. The interior is trimmed in carved pine molding. The bedroom doors have working transom windows to allow air to circulate in the roomy second story.
Robinson said she has never seen an old house so well preserved.
“That the house is in such good shape and has a descendant with first-hand knowledge of the house — well that’s just icing on the cake,” she said.
Wood is intrigued by the fact that Brose — on his way to pick up his own building materials from the Shoshone train depot — would have passed by the Lincoln County Courthouse during its construction.
Brose was born in Berlin in 1856 and immigrated to the United States at the age of 30. He followed the railroad, working as a meat butcher. He was on his way to Oregon when his horses gave out at Rock Creek.
Brose lived in a dugout — similar to a root cellar — on the land he homesteaded there. He then built a log cabin and later the mansion, according to James Hawley’s 1920 book “History of Idaho: The Gem of the Mountains.”
Brose farmed and ran Hereford beef cattle on his ranch and sold beef to workers on the Milner Dam and Twin Falls canal system, Hawley wrote. Brose eventually opened the Twin Falls Meat Co. on Main Avenue in Twin Falls and a slaughterhouse in Rock Creek Canyon.
Kimberly farmer Kurt Mason now owns the Brose property. Mason said he’s not sure what he wants to do with the house after the restoration is finished, but he’s all for its nomination to the National Register.
The fortress-like home remains hidden — mostly out of sight behind trees and grapevines — as it has for many decades.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.