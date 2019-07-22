JEROME — If the announcement “Paging Dr. Sugden” ever came through a speaker system, who responded could be rather tricky.
That’s because five members of the Sugden family are doctors.
Mom Betty Sugden, M.D., is a family practice physician at St. Luke’s in Jerome.
Dad Mark Sugden, Ph.D., is the retired dean of Health Science and Human Services for the College of Southern Idaho.
Older son Wade Sugden, Ph.D., is a researcher at Boston Children’s Hospital, affiliated with Harvard University.
Younger son Luke Sugden D.O., is part of the Magic Valley Rural Program, in residency at both St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center and St. Luke’s in Jerome.
Luke’s wife, Michelle Sugden, Pharm.D., is a pharmacist in Twin Falls.
“I don’t think we’ve ever all been in the same place when they’ve called for Dr. Sugden,” Luke Sugden said.
He recently returned to the Magic Valley to start his two-year residency and, occasionally, gets to work with his mom.
Betty Sugden has spent 30 years as a doctor in Jerome, from the days when St. Luke’s was St. Benedict’s Hospital. Over the years, she has delivered more than 500 babies.
Yet, she envies her son, who while on his obstetrics rotation delivered a set of twins via cesarean section the first week of July.
“I’ve never done that,” his mom said.
Being open to learning new things is part of practicing medicine, the Sugdens agree.
“Luke picked up on the fact that I value education, without me ever having to say a word,” said Mark Sugden, who spent 27 years at CSI.
The younger Sugden admits the time he spent on the CSI campus, attending College for Kids programs and summer classes, reinforced that concept.
As for his inspiration to become a doctor: he spent time at his mother’s office, where he and his brother raced chart carts along the hallways.
A strong source of Betty Sugden’s continued contentment in her practice is the work/life balance. Family is important to her, and so are her patients.
“It’s personal,” she said. “You get to know people.”
She’s been treating members of the same family, in some instances multiple generations.
Luke Sugden credits another source of reinforcement for the medical profession in how he hung out with the sons of other doctors in Jerome as a youth.
It might have seemed predictable for him to choose a profession in health care, but his parents left the choice to him.
“He’s a pretty level-headed individual,” Betty Sugden said. “He’s very caring and good with people.”
Once the decision was made, Luke Sugden applied for, and was accepted by, programs for the medical doctor and doctor of osteopathics tracks.
He opted for the latter. “D.O. programs are more primary care focused,” he said.
When he left Jerome, he thought he wouldn’t be returning. “There was no medical school in Idaho at the time,” he said.
He started his education at Boise State University, where his favorite activity was playing tuba in the marching band.
“It was fun to watch, too,” chuckled his mom.
His hardest class was organic chemistry.
After receiving his bachelor’s degree, he headed to Rocky Vista University College in Colorado for his graduate training.
Luke Sugden found himself back in the Jerome area as part of the Magic Valley Rural Program. Residents are assigned to rural hospitals for their family medicine training, with the younger Sugden poised to rotate through inpatient medicine, surgery, pediatrics and emergency room as he progresses through the two-year assignment.
That doesn’t involve him returning to live with his parents, though.
He and his wife live in Twin Falls.
As for Betty Sugden, she enjoys working not only with her son, but with all the medical students and residents assigned to St. Luke’s in Jerome.
“I learn from them,” Betty Sugden said.
She related how, since his return, her son performed a toenail removal using a new technique. Taking his lead, she used the technique on a recent patient and was pleased with the results.
For his part, Luke Sugden is still hoping to find that work/life balance his mother has discovered. “It’s supposed to get better after residency,” he said.
His future plans once his residency is complete are still a bit up in the air. He admitted, “I certainly would stay here if a job was available.”
