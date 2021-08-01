This Boise company helped couples elope for less money. Then this happened

Simply Eloped allows couples to choose among 32 destinations, including Boise, Sun Valley, New York City, Yosemite National Park, Las Vegas, New Orleans and San Francisco.

A wedding in New Orleans costs between $400 and $2,950, depending on the venue and the number of services provided. The average cost of a wedding from Simply Eloped is $1,500 to $2,000, Dalley said, while a traditional wedding costs about $30,000.

The pandemic, Dalley said, changed a lot of people’s minds about using a service such as Simply Eloped.

“Last year, small weddings became the best option for a lot of people and highlighted the sort of work that we’re doing,” he said. “It normalized it for a lot of people, where in the past it had connotations of being maybe countercultural. Now that it became so normalized in 2020, we’re seeing a lot of the stigmas associated with it falling away.”

Dalley said he didn’t realize White was going to tweet about their breakup, but he wasn’t upset by it. The news came after they told their employees Friday that they had broken up as a couple. Previously, they had talked about it only if someone asked.

“She didn’t tell me she was going to tweet it out, but I figured we were going to generally move into a place where we talk about it more openly,” he said.

