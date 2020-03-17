Third coronavirus case confirmed in Blaine County
Third coronavirus case confirmed in Blaine County

Bitterroot sees mask, sanitizer shortages

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (blue/pink) cultured in the lab.

HAILEY — A third case of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, has been confirmed in Blaine County.

The patient is a woman over the age of 50 who is recovering at home under isolation and was not hospitalized, the South Central Public Health District said in a Tuesday morning statement. She self-isolated as soon as she began showing symptoms.

The case so far has not been linked to the two earlier cases in Blaine County and the point of transmission remains under investigation, the district said.

There are now seven confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Idaho.

The other new case announced Tuesday is a woman under 50 in the Central Health District's area. She is recovering well in her home under isolation and indicated experiencing mild symptoms that did not require hospitalization, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said. This case has no known association with Ada County’s previously identified cases and an investigation is currently under way to identify potential contact risk exposures. It is strongly believed that the acquisition of this illness is travel related.

These are the first two cases in Idaho announced since Saturday.

The South Central Public Health District said its epidemiology team has been working around the clock to identify any people who may have been exposed to COVID-19 by the three Blaine County confirmed cases and monitor them for symptoms.

“So far none of the people exposed to the virus by our first three cases have shown symptoms or tested positive for COVID-19,” said Logan Hudson, the health district’s Family and Children’s Health Division administrator. “But we need people to vigilant. If you are sick it’s a good idea to self-isolate until you are healthy again. If you are showing symptoms of this coronavirus call your doctor and ask if you should be evaluated for a test.”

South Central Public Health District is now running two hotlines for information about COVID-19. One in English at 208-737-1138, and one in Spanish, at 208-737-5965. These hotlines are open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The health department said it will continue to post updates on coronavirus cases, but due to the increasing number of cases will no longer send individual updates for every diagnosis. The latest information will be available on the health district website at phd5.idaho.gov/coronavirus and coronavirus.idaho.gov for statewide information.

Looking for local information on the Coronavirus? We've got you covered.

Events include the Falls2Falls Run/Walk on April 18, Spirit of Magic Valley half marathon, 10K, 5K and kids run on May 9, and Cycle Magic Valley on May 16.

TWIN FALLS — City officials said no special events the city is involved with have been canceled and City Hall remains open as of Thursday afternoon.

Tests: Virus can live on surfaces up to 3 days
Tests: Virus can live on surfaces up to 3 days

  MARILYNN MARCHIONE Associated Press
The new coronavirus can live in the air for several hours and on some surfaces for as long as two to three days, tests by U.S. government and other scientists have found.

O'Dunkens Draught House decided Monday afternoon to shut down the St. Patrick's Day street party Tuesday. "We can make some sacrifices for the good of the community," owner Jennifer Colvin said. 

