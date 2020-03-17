Third coronavirus case confirmed in Blaine County

HAILEY — A third case of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, has been confirmed in Blaine County.

The patient is a woman over the age of 50 who is recovering at home under isolation and was not hospitalized, the South Central Public Health District said in a Tuesday morning statement. She self-isolated as soon as she began showing symptoms.

The case so far has not been linked to the two earlier cases in Blaine County and the point of transmission remains under investigation, the district said.

There are now seven confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Idaho.

The other new case announced Tuesday is a woman under 50 in the Central Health District's area. She is recovering well in her home under isolation and indicated experiencing mild symptoms that did not require hospitalization, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said. This case has no known association with Ada County’s previously identified cases and an investigation is currently under way to identify potential contact risk exposures. It is strongly believed that the acquisition of this illness is travel related.

These are the first two cases in Idaho announced since Saturday.