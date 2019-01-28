Tax tips

Sandy Lapray with Taxes by the Book offers these “top tips” to consider before and after filing your tax returns:

1. Be aware of what’s being withheld from your paychecks.

2. Keep an eye on your donations. Idaho offers a tax credit for donations to schools and Idaho foundations — even if the standard deduction is bigger.

3. Be aware of what your income is. If it goes up, you may need to change what you’re withholding. Make sure you include all the income you’ve received from all jobs. The No. 1 reason she’s seen for IRS audits is not claiming income you’ve made, Lapray said.