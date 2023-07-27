Every morning, Jacob Roometua and his crew can be found harvesting ripe figs at River Road Farms near Buhl.

Their figs outsell all of the fruit that grows in their orchard, Roometua says.

For 10 to 12 weeks during the summer, the farm provides fresh figs to about a half-dozen restaurants in Twin Falls and Sun Valley.

Across the Snake River, Bonnie Peters grows 1,500 strawberry plants in their greenhouse near Jerome. Rather than growing their strawberries in soil, they grow strawberry plants in water.

Peters started growing strawberries last year after her husband became interested in hydroponics.

“It was really incredible,” Peters told the Times-News. “It far exceeded my expectations.”

Neither Roometua nor Peters are typical farmers and both know their customers are not typical produce shoppers.

River Road Farms and Peters Family Farms both provide Kathy McRae, owner of Yellow Brick Cafe in Twin Falls, with healthy food for her dining customers.

McRae first began to cook with local produce and products while in Sacramento, California. She now continues to source local foods for her restaurant.

“For the general consumer and our clientele here, I don’t know that it’s more about the taste as much as it is feeling empowered by knowing where your food is being grown,” she told the Times-News. “Knowing that it’s not being sprayed with pesticides. Knowing that it’s not being picked underripe and that it’s just chemically ripened. Knowing that we are supporting local people and we are putting money into their pockets rather than large companies.”

Since opening Yellow Brick in 2016, McRae has relied on various farms throughout Idaho: Grains from 1000 Springs Mill, trout from Riverence, produce from River Road Farms and Peters Family Farms are a few of the many farms that McRae sources ingredients for her cafe.

McRae is part of FARE Idaho, an advocacy organization that fosters relationships between independent producers and sellers to restaurants and retailers. FARE Idaho aids with relieving the difficulty of distributions for Yellow Brick, McRae said.

“Distribution is our biggest hurdle to this day,” McRae said. “We’ve been able to sustain those long-standing relationships because we’ve been willing to work with them and because they’ve been willing to work with us.

“They know that they can trust us.”

Peters delivers fresh produce to her customers who are part of a season-long Community Supported Agriculture subscription. The customer pays for a number of weeks of produce and Peters packages the produce she harvests seasonally for the customer to pick up at a designated location.

Along with the strawberries, she plants and harvests a wide range of produce.

“Probably the biggest challenge for what I do is that, compared to commercially farming, I am planting and harvesting continually,” Peters said. “There is no end.”

She continues farming for her customers because of “their gratitude and their excitement over new stuff when they open their boxes because they don’t know each week what they are going to get,” Peters said.

“You really have to have the people who are like-minded. They are the ones who are going to stay.”

Living the dream

Nothing beats a homemade chicken salad wrap with freshly baked pita bread, newly grown lettuce from your garden, pickled onions, and goat cheese from your parents’ farm next door.

“I’m literally living the dream,” Emily Knowles told the Times-News.

The Itty Bitty Farm is a greenhouse operation, started by Emily and Landon Knowles in 2017, that specializes in microgreens, herbs, salad greens, and other veggies. The farm in Carey serves communities all the way to Ketchum by selling at the Wood River Farmer’s Markets and delivering to restaurants such as Cafe Della and Nourishme.

The pair, alongside their five kids, didn’t always have this goal in mind though.

With an overflow of veggies and microgreens in their backyard, the Itty Bitty Farm decided it was time for the Carey community to have its own farmer’s market, a year after they started their farm.

“There’s lots of people in town that have little businesses or little things that they do to make money on the side,” Emily Knowles said. “It was one of the best things we could’ve done.”

The Carey Farmer’s Market has had at least 10 to 12 vendors every year and is held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Friday from June 2 to Aug. 18. Knowles said by having the farmers market on Friday evenings, they treat it more as an opportunity for an “outing” since it’s such a small community.

“We provide dinner and sometimes sell taco salads, sometimes pizza,” she said. “It’s a farmer’s market, but it’s also a party.”

Because of the close relationships they built in the community and a successful year at the Carey Farmer’s Market, the Knowles, in 2018, migrated their fresh crops to the Wood River Farmers Market. Not long after, they began delivering to Direct From Farmer, Gretchen’s, Kraay’s Market & Garden, NourishMe, The Ram, Tundra, and their main provider, Cafe Della/Della Provisions.

Daniel Landerson, co-owner of Cafe Della, said Itty Bitty Farms has continued to align with their values and ambitions by “selling food he would want to feed his family and kids.”

Landerson added that Itty Bitty Farm always has fresh greens and veggies ready for the restaurant. When the farm doesn’t have enough, they always make sure they are being taken care of.

“Landon Knowles came in not too long ago because we buy a lot of their microgreens for our salads, but they didn’t have enough. He then went out to his truck and when he came back, he came with the soil and put it on the table,” Landerson said with a laugh. “Instead of ‘farm-to-table’ it was ‘farm on the table.’

“We were able to just have that and cut the microgreens fresh once they grew.”

Emily Knowles told the Times-News that her parents’ farm, Silver Oaks — a small-scale farm that focuses on sustainably grown produce, goat yogurt, eggs, and honey — also sells to Cafe Della and at Itty Bitty Farm, creating a variety of foods for the community to choose from.

“I just want to reiterate that we’re all so lucky to be doing what we’re doing,” she said. “We really could not be doing all of this without the support and cooperation of the community that we have been so fortunate to have in this area.

“Plus, it’s fun to have family altogether.”

‘Fresh food just tastes so sweet’

Jackie Turner made her way from stall to stall at the Magic Valley Farmers Market, a bulging grocery bag in one hand, carrot greens bursting out the top.

Turner said the food tastes better when it comes from nearby.

“Fresh food just tastes so sweet,” Turner told the Times-News. “These carrots will be roasted, and they’ll be delicious.”

Although she often has a garden of her own, Turner said she’s been coming to the farmers market for over 10 years to supplement what she grows.

As an added bonus, Turner said she likes to give business to local growers.

“I like to support people in the area with their ventures,” Turner said.

One of several farmers markets in the region, the Magic Valley Farmer’s Market was started over 20 years ago, and for years was in the College of Southern Idaho parking lot. The market moved to the parking lot of the Magic Valley Mall during the COVID-19 pandemic, where it has been running every Saturday since 2020.

Leon Overton and his wife Sally have been bringing produce to the farmer’s market for around 20 years. Leon told the Times-News that, aside from the new location, a few things have changed over the years.

“The biggest adjustment here was raising things when the market wasn’t that big,” Overton said. “Back 20 years ago, there was no market like there is today. It’s grown, with all the people coming in, and it’s gotten bigger. And it makes a difference.”

Now, with the addition of other markets in places like Gooding and Buhl, Overton uses seven cold-frame greenhouses on just a few acres to grow the products he sells directly to customers.

One of Overton’s specialties is roasted green chilis, made famous in places such as Hatch, New Mexico.

“I figured people here need to have peppers like that, too,” Overton told the Times-News.

Toward the end of July, Overton said, tomatoes, melons and peppers — the big sellers of the summer — should all start coming in.

Rain or Shine

The tables and shelves at the Rain or Shine Farm booth are lined with huge onions, bulging beets, and bags of shelling peas arranged in baskets.

Rain or Shine owner Andrew Pospichal grew up in a farming family, his father farmed on a fairly large scale, like most farmers in the area.

After high school, Pospichal went to college, then started a career. But farming had been calling him back that whole time, he said.

“The further I got away from it, the more I realized, that’s what I want to do,” Pospichal told the Times-News.

To make the vision work out economically — and fit in around full-time jobs — he said he opted to farm on a smaller scale instead of running a bigger operation.

“The farmers market just made more sense for me,” Pospichal said.

They keep records of what they sell to help with planning for next year. Pospichal said they are always adjusting, always matching their products with what consumers are looking for.

“You have to be able to see what works and what doesn’t work,” Pospichal said. “We’re always trying to make it better, and provide what’s selling, what people want.”

For the love of honey

How much do people love local honey?

Heidi Tubbs of Tubbs Berry Farm west of Twin Falls answers it this way: When a customer first purchases a jar of the farm’s honey, they might look for breads and muffins to drizzle it on.

But don’t be surprised if not long afterward, they are eating spoonfuls of the golden, sticky delight right out of the jar.

For one, it is not commercially processed — it’s simply been taken out of the hives, strained and bottled. It isn’t heated and retains its unique taste, including the popular pumpkin raspberry blossom honey.

Tubbs says the art of detecting the subtle differences in honey flavors is like wine tasting.

It’s easy to see why Tubbs and her husband Kirk take pride in their raw honey, but it is just one part of their business. After all, they sell mounds of produce, from garlic and pumpkins to u-pick berries.

And in the fall, the farm is buzzing, not just with bees but with children and adults during their holiday festival, where children and adults taste its famous pumpkin chili or are seen navigating the farm’s huge straw maze.

But bees and honey are important and, in addition to honey, the farm sells bees and beekeeping supplies.

“We needed them as pollinators,” Kirk Tubbs gave as the reason for obtaining his first hives, explaining that the farm’s raspberries weren’t being fully pollinated, leaving white spots on the berries.

His wife jokes that it was more of an excuse for him because of his love of bees.

Those first bees didn’t do well, but Kirk got more and now has about 25 thriving hives. He says the addition of those bees has made a difference.

The amount of honey produced out of those hives varies widely each year, but there is usually enough to get them through the year, selling it to customers, either for the great taste or people who believe consuming the local honey alleviates their allergies.

The farm began selling honey about 12 years ago and harvests the honey in September.

You won’t find the Tubbses’ honey in a farmer’s market. Instead, Tubbs Berry Farm is open from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursdays at 1150 South Park Ave. W. for customers to peruse their produce or purchase a jar of honey.

Honey isn’t cheap but Kirk Tubbs just tries to cover costs, he said.

“We tell people straight up if you are looking for cheap honey, don’t get a beehive,” Heidi Tubbs said, “but if you want really good honey and to have a lot of fun, definitely get a beehive.”

The Tubbses point out that some of the honey sold at grocery stores isn’t pure honey, but has had fillers such as corn syrup added. In fact, officials estimate that about three-quarters of the honey sold in the U.S. isn’t 100% pure.

Southern Idaho isn’t a bee-heavy region, Kirk said, and people starting the beekeeping business can’t expect gobs of honey the first year. A hive can hold between 20,000 and 60,000 bees, and even with that, people should expect between zero and 80 pounds of honey, especially during the first year.

To keep bees in the spotlight, Tubbs Berry Farm holds a Bee Day in the spring, where beekeepers or prospective beekeepers gather to learn about the business, and how to be responsible to their bees.

And those who don’t have bees can still help, Heidi Tubbs said, by not spraying pesticides haphazardly.

“Think before you spray,” said advised.

In addition to pesticides, bee colonies throughout the country have been decimated by mites. It can make it tough for beekeepers nationwide.

Despite the obstacles, the love of bees is alive at Tubbs Berry Farm, and the sight of bees hard at work delights the couple.

Just seeing the bees swarm around the farm’s pumpkin blossoms in the morning is enough to put on a smile.

“That makes me happy,” Kirk Tubbs said.