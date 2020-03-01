These groups disagree on salmon, dams. They’re calling on NW governors to collaborate

BOISE — An unlikely group of environmentalists, river users and public utilities wrote a letter Monday to the four Pacific Northwest governors and Native American tribes asking them to convene collaborative talks to restore abundant stocks of salmon and steelhead.

Seventeen groups — ranging from Save our Wild Salmon, the Sierra Club, the Natural Resources Defense Council and Trout Unlimited to the Port of Lewiston, as well as public utilities including Idaho Falls Power and the Flathead Electrical Cooperative in Montana — called for a plan to recover salmon. They said it’s time to “honor and protect tribal needs and way of life, and strengthen the electricity and agricultural services that communities rely on.”

The letter comes only days before federal dam and power managers release a draft environmental plan for operating the region’s electric power system that includes 29 dams and one nuclear power plant.

The study was ordered by a federal judge after he ruled the federal agencies’ plan for protected endangered salmon and steelhead was inadequate to protect the fish, which are spiritual sustenance for the region’s tribes and critical to the economies of communities from the Pacific into central Idaho.