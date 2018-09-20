TWIN FALLS — A bothersome beaver living near Buhl was taken to a new home this summer in the South Hills.
Idaho Fish and Game released a video this week of a group of beavers being released into Big Cottonwood Creek in the South Hills. The re-homing effort took place in July as part of a beaver program coordinated with the Sawtooth National Forest. The program starts wrapping up in late September or early October of each year.
In this case, one of the problem beavers had been making a nice meal of some cottonwood trees in a resident’s backyard, Idaho Department of Fish and Game Regional Habitat Biologist Brandon Tycz said.
“Sometimes it’s an easy solution and we have the landowner put chicken wire around the base of the tree,” Tycz said.
This particular landowner was worried about the trees tipping over onto a house. Fortunately, an interagency committee had already identified a South Hills watershed where it wanted beaver to be reintroduced.
“If we didn’t have a plan, we could probably give them a kill permit because it’s not beaver season,” Tycz said.
Beavers can be trapped, but not hunted, from Nov. 1 to March 31.
Every year, the Sawtooth National Forest, Fish and Game, and the Natural Resource Conservation Service get together to identify places where they can trap and relocate beavers to restore riparian habitat and function. This “beaver committee” has been around for 40 years, originating in Camas, Blaine, Gooding and Lincoln counties, said David Skinner, a wildlife biologist for the Sawtooth National Forest Fairfield Ranger District.
For the past five years, the forest has begun moving beavers from Camas County up north to the Minidoka Ranger District in the south.
“Most of them come out of the irrigation channels where they would be killed otherwise,” Skinner said.
The Fairfield Ranger District has plenty of beaver, he said. But the problematic beavers are welcomed in the south, where there’s ample and historic habitat. The forest pays a trapper in Camas County $100 per beaver.
“We typically do it throughout the summer season,” Minidoka Ranger District Wildlife Biologist Scott Soletti said.
Beavers can create problems for landowners. In the Magic Valley, they’re particularly known for building dams in irrigation canals.
“Obviously, that doesn’t work for irrigators,” Soletti said.
The riparian rodents typically come down from high watersheds during low-water years. In 2016, the forest moved 17 beavers from private land onto the Minidoka Ranger District. But in 2017, during a time of excess water, the district didn’t receive any.
So far in 2018, the forest has moved 16 beavers to the district, Soletti said. Three of those joined the beaver from Buhl in the Big Cottonwood Creek in July. Those three were almost certainly captured in an irrigation ditch or structure in Camas County, Skinner said.
Cottonwood Creek already had some old abandoned beaver dams, which would serve as protection until the beavers got established. Those dams may have been abandoned after the Cave Canyon Fire, Soletti said, but the habitat has since been restored.
“They are a long ways from private land,” Tycz said. “When we released them, they looked like they were calm.”
Neither Soletti nor Tycz knew whether the beavers were male or female, but one of them was a juvenile.
“Sexing beavers is difficult,” Soletti said. “We take some guesses.”
Agencies hope the beavers will work to restore the habitat by building dams that can hold up snowmelt, so water is released over a longer period of time throughout the summer. The slower-moving water can also benefit certain types of fish, and attract waterfowl, moose and elk to the streams.
“These beavers have been here forever,” Tycz said, noting they are a native rodent to the Magic Valley. “Let’s let them do what they do best.”
The video shows the beavers moving along the stream, and also features several seconds of the juvenile beaver munching on some willow. About a minute into the recording, the camera pans to Tycz, who gives a thumbs-up and mouths, “This is why I love my job.”
