TWIN FALLS — The judges tasked with deciding the fates of hundreds of defendants each year have a lot on their plates.
But behind the scenes, three key women keep the courtrooms running smoothly.
The court clerks at the Twin Falls County Judicial Annex sit in the courtroom beside the judges during hearings and trials on a daily basis, but it’s what they do off the bench that really makes the difference.
Shelley Bartlett is the court clerk for Fifth District Judge Benjamin Cluff. Jackee Petersen serves in that role for Fifth District Judge Roger B. Harris. Pam Schulz assists the five district judges who visit Twin Falls from other counties for various cases.
They not only administer the oath to witnesses and jurors from the bench and schedule hearings, they also keep their judges organized.
That could involve anything from supplying a pen or sticky notes to reminding the judge about a case that was trailed, or skipped on the docket, while an attorney was out of the courtroom or another delay occurred.
When a new attorney appears in the courtroom, the clerk ensures the judge is aware of his or her name.
Besides two days of hearings during the week and trials the other three days, the clerks’ own schedules are packed.
Finding time to return phone calls, answer emails or process court orders and various paperwork can be a challenge, Schulz said.
“We help each other a lot,” Bartlett said.
Sharie Cooper, who supervises Petersen and Bartlett, added, “We couldn’t do what we do without everybody in the courthouse.”
Bartlett concurred: “We love the whole team.”
While some people might be nervous dealing with people accused of serious crimes, the clerks generally don’t have problems.
“Sometimes they get a little mouthy,” Schulz said, but they generally aren’t concerned about the inmates brought over from the Twin Falls County Jail or defendants who have been released from custody, thanks to the team of deputies charged with security at the courthouse, the clerks said.
“There’s never been any problems,” Petersen said.
Another challenge for the court clerks stems from the use of an electronic document filing system, according to Angela Hubbard, Schulz’s supervisor.
“Everybody wants it now,” Hubbard said.
Those submitting documents don’t always realize it takes 24 to 48 hours to review each one before it is scanned into the appropriate case file.
Worse, still, the computer system malfunctions.
A judge could be in the middle of a hearing when his computer screen shows “the spinning wheel of death,” as Petersen describes it.
You have free articles remaining.
Since the courts no longer have paper files, hearings can be delayed when the system is down, requiring a call to the Idaho Supreme Court in Boise, which controls the database, in order to get things fixed, Cooper said.
In the interim, a judge might ask the prosecuting or defense attorneys, who have paper files, to share the documents with the bench, the clerks have noticed.
“We just celebrate when it’s up and running,” Petersen said.
The court clerks also deal with court reporters, who view the proceedings in the courtrooms remotely via cameras installed in the courtrooms and over the telephone.
Bartlett described how Cluff, who has a computer tablet on the bench in addition to his regular computer, can see what the court reporter is typing in real time.
Court reporting is a dying art, Schulz and Bartlett said, with a definite shortage of those in the occupation.
“The judges I clerk for have their own court reporters,” Schulz said, but that’s not the case with Cluff and Harris.
All three District Court clerks started in other positions with Twin Falls County. While working in docketing, Bartlett set a goal to be a judge’s clerk. “It took a long time to get my own judge.”
Schulz and Petersen worked in records.
“I’m a people person,” Schulz said of working her way to the front counter, then to working with the judges. “It seemed like a good fit.”
Petersen admits to being fascinated with being a judge’s clerk. She’d heard stories from her predecessors in the position when she would deliver files or meet them in the halls.
Before Cluff took the bench 18 months ago, Bartlett worked with Judge G. Richard Bevan for more than 10 years.
“I’ve enjoyed getting to know my judges,” Bartlett said. “The most important part of my job is to make my judge look good.”
Petersen has worked with Harris for nine years. Harris started in the Magistrate Court, and Petersen continued with him when he moved to the District Court.
Her work load changed with that transition.
“There’s tons more jury trials in District Court,” she said. “The work loads differ,” as do the types of cases, with District Court handling felonies and Magistrate Court handling misdemeanors.
Schulz has spent the last year and a half getting to know the five visiting judges, their preferences and how they like to handle the hearings. She keeps their schedules on the computer and in a paper calendar.
“I have a good rapport with the clerks in other counties,” Schulz said, a key since she has to make certain the hearings she schedules for the Twin Falls courts don’t conflict with hearings set elsewhere for those visiting judges.
Schulz, Bartlett and Petersen plan to continue in their positions.
“I’ll be here ‘til they kick me out,” Schulz said with a laugh.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.