There's magic in the fair: Twin Falls County Fair begins next week

The Twin Falls County Fair begins next week in filer with the theme, “There’s Magic in the Fair.”

The fair will go from Aug. 31 through Sept. 5. Tickets for admission is $6 for adults and $5 dollars for children ages 6-12. The Carnival Combo tickets are $25 which include gate admission.

Grandstand shows for this year will include the following:

Ponies, Pistols, and Pistons at 7 p.m. on Aug. 31.

The Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo at 7:30 p.m. September 1-3.

A concert by Scott McCreery at 7:30 p.m. September 4.

Tickets for the grandstand shows will vary.

Along with the grandstand events, other activities will keep you busy, such as carnival rides, a petting zoo, magic shows, competitive exhibits and vendors to shop from.

More information for the fair can be found at tfcfair.com.