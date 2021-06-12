There’s a cement shortage, too? Yes. And it halted road repairs in northern Idaho.

“That was probably the largest contributing cause,” Anderson said of the supply issue. “But then again, a lot of my competitors as well are having some operational challenges. … The construction industry is very, very busy across the Pacific coast, so cement is getting pulled in a lot of different directions.”

Issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic have caused some truckers across the region to pull supply from unusual areas and different routes than normal, he added, which has contributed to the unavailability of transportation.

“The world is in an interesting place, so people are doing things in irregular ways,” Anderson said.

When Schacher called LafargeHolcim for an update on the situation on Tuesday, he said a limited supply of cement could become available to the crew as soon as next week. Depending on the length of delays, construction on the highway could be completed by mid-August. Before the hold-up, work had been scheduled to end by mid-July.

All lanes of Highway 13 will remain open until work can resume, according to the department, and drivers will drive on a milled and gravel surface at a reduced speed.