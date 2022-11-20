There are stories to tell in Twin Falls and across the Magic Valley. Let's start talking

I started a list the other day with the names of people I want to meet. It keeps getting longer.

There are business owners, organizational leaders and elected officials. The president of the College of Southern Idaho. Mayors and public information officers.

And you. The more of you I know, the better I’ll be able to serve as editor of the Times-News. Why? It’s simply my belief that any local newspaper can only be as good as its relationship with its community.

After 4 ½ years in national news as an editor at USA TODAY, where I led a team of more than 20 editors and reporters, I’m overjoyed to be back in a local newsroom. My eyes lit up when I walked into the Times-News building for the first time: It was dim and scattered with mismatched furniture – just like any good newsroom. And when I heard the press start up a few days later, I paused for a few moments just to listen.

There aren’t enough local newsrooms left across the country. It’s a privilege to be at one again.

Kiggins takes the reins at the Times-News Steve Kiggins, who has won national, regional and state reporting awards over three decades in journalism, is the new editor of the Times-News.

I’ll be spending a lot of time there with our reporting team. We’ll be planning content, brainstorming ideas, talking through edits and writing stories that matter uniquely to the Magic Valley.

When I’m not there, I’ll be somewhere in the community. And that’s not just because there’s a better cup of coffee waiting at Java or Twin Beans.

The work we do inside our newsroom must not only reflect Twin Falls and the surrounding counties but also inform, educate and entertain. We should celebrate local success. Cover breaking news. Explore key issues. And, when necessary, ask the tough questions. It’s a tall responsibility, made easier only when we get to know you and spend time together.

That’s what I’ve missed most while working national news. There wasn’t a community to walk into when I left the office. There wasn’t the chance to cheer on the local high school or college sports teams. No luncheons or events to bring together locals for a worthy cause or recognition of achievement.

My wife, Cass, and I are looking forward to being part of the community. Our daughter, Taidyn, will graduate high school here. While I spent this week in Twin Falls — and I did manage to cross a few names off that long list – I’ll be working remotely for a few weeks until we make the full move next month. We’ll celebrate our first Christmas in Idaho.

Once I’m here for good, I’ll be out and about. When we end up at the same place — in downtown Twin Falls, on the CSI campus, at the rodeo – I’ll look forward to meeting you.

Local journalism is the heart of this profession. It matters. I’m excited to partner with all of you to tell the stories of this place we call home.