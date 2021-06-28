There are only 2,700 fully electric vehicles in Idaho. Could that start to change soon?

Courtney Rosenkoetter was just about to knock off from his weekend shift moonlighting part-time for Uber when he decided to take on one more early morning pick up from Boise Airport and push the limits of the charge remaining on his new Tesla.

“I almost turned off the app,” he recalled telling his stranded passenger as the clock neared 3 a.m. “You’re 18 miles away, and it says I’ve got 42 miles left, and I live back this way. It’s going to be close.”

Rosenkoetter, 50, of Boise, who has been driving his pearl white Model Y for Uber for six months, chanced it and accepted the ride. Without much in the way of charging stations between the airport and Garden City, he thought better of it, but completed the trip and made it back by the skin of his teeth.

“I did make it home, and I still had 2% of battery left,” Rosenkoetter said. “Typically I would never take that trip being that low. I’m a little bit of a worry-wart that way.”

In recent years, the number of of electric vehicles on Idaho’s roadways has risen steadily. Not including electric-gasoline hybrids, the total reached almost 2,700 earlier this month, according to Idaho’s Division of Motor Vehicles.