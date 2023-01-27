There are 5 alternatives for the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project. Here's a look.

TWIN FALLS — The release of the Lava Ridge Draft Environmental Impact Statement last week has started a 60-day clock for public comment around the massive south-central Idaho wind energy project proposed by Magic Valley Energy and LS Power.

The Bureau of Land Management is encouraging the public to review and comment on the draft EIS, which is available for download on the BLM project website. Hard copies are also available at BLM offices in Shoshone, Twin Falls and Boise. Instructions for submitting comments are also available on the website.

This week, Luke Papez, senior director of project development for LS Power, credited public involvement for helping to shape the proposed project, which would include up to 400 wind turbines across 114 square miles of BLM land about 25 miles northeast of Twin Falls.

Many of the turbines would stand taller than Seattle’s Space Needle, at up to 740 feet — taller than any other currently being used on land in North America.

“This is a good example of how the permit process, led by the BLM, can lead to a compromise all sides can appreciate,” Papez said Tuesday during a video call with reporters and other stakeholders.

For all the effort to collect and review public comments, however, some people aren’t sure feedback opposing the project has received equal consideration.

Minidoka County Commissioner Wayne Shenk has spent a little over a year on the Resource Advisory Council’s Lava Ridge Subcommittee, which worked to identify and reach out to stakeholders who would be affected by the project

While Shenk credited the BLM for casting a wide net, soliciting input from anyone and everyone who had a stake in the decision, he told the Times-News on Thursday that the subcommittee heard mostly opposition from people.

“The local input has definitely been asked for and has been received,” Shenk said. “Definitely, they are not being taken as seriously or given the same weight as what other competing interests have been given.”

The Draft EIS, which is more than a 1,000 pages and examines the project as proposed by LS Power and Magic Valley Energy, also produced and analyzed three alternative options of reduced scope.

Here are the project’s five options:

Alternative A: No action

In the parlance of the BLM permitting process, Alternative A would effectively kill the project and deny the permit sought by Magic Valley Energy and LS Power. As a selection of this option would result in no change to the current environmental or land use, the effects of this choice were not evaluated.

The BLM has not designated this as one of its preferred alternatives, despite a majority of input from constituents in opposition to the project.

Alternative B: As proposed

This is the plan as proposed by Magic Valley Energy and LS Power.

Alternative B could have up to 400 3-megawatt turbines or up to 349 6-megawatt turbines, or a combination of 3- and 6-megawatt turbines, not to exceed 400. It would have a general project area of 308 square miles, with 131 square miles of siting corridors. It would be capable of producing an estimated 1,200–2,094 megawatts. The project would entail building 486 miles of new project roads, and improving 147 miles of existing roads.

Alternative C: Reduced western corridors

Alternative C is one of the BLM’s preferred alternatives.

It would reduce the project’s overall extent in an attempt to avoid and minimize potential impacts to Wilson Butte Cave, Minidoka National Historic Site, and the communities that have connections to those places. Alternative C would also aim to encourage development in areas that have already been impacted by energy infrastructure and reduce the extent of wildlife habitat fragmentation.

Alternative C would not include siting corridors north of Idaho Highway 24 to minimize the extent of wildlife habitat fragmentation. Limiting the northern extent would also reduce development in areas that are relatively undeveloped and have a low potential to be successfully reclaimed. Alternative C would eliminate siting corridors northwest of the existing Idaho Power transmission line to provide for a path for pronghorn and mule deer migration.

Alternative C would have a general project area of 229 square miles. Siting corridors would cover 100 square miles, with room for up to 378 3-megawatt turbines or up to 259 6-megawatt turbines. The estimated generation capacity of Alternative C is 1,134 to 1,554 megawatts. The project would require 360 miles of new access roads and 17 miles of improved roads.

Alternative D: Centralized corridors

Alternative D is the smallest option.

It would eliminate the same siting corridors as Alternative C and additionally not include most of the siting corridors east of Crestview Road to protect functional sage-grouse habitat.

The reduced overall project footprint would also avoid or minimize impacts to other resources and areas of concern.

Alternative D would locate 75 square miles of siting corridors over a general area of 172 square miles. It would allow up to 280 3-megawatt turbines or up to 179 6-megawatt turbines, with an estimated generation capacity of 840 to 1,074 megawatts.

Alternative E: Reduced southern corridors

Alternative E, like Alternative C, is a preferred alternative.

The intent of Alternative E is to avoid and minimize potential impacts to Minidoka NHS and Japanese American communities associated with the site. Alternative E builds off Alternative C, but would further remove additional siting corridors from development.

Alternative E would eliminate the same siting corridors as Alternative C and also limit the project’s 500-kV transmission line to a single route that would follow the route of existing transmission lines.

Alternative E would additionally eliminate most of the siting corridors west of Crestview Road and south of the existing West-wide Energy Corridor. These siting corridor eliminations are intended to further reduce visibility of the project from Minidoka NHS.

Alternative E would locate 77 square miles of siting corridors on a general project area of 191 square miles. Up to 269 3-megawatt turbines or up to 194 6-megawatt turbines would be capable of an estimated 807 to 1,164 megawatts of electricity.

The public comment period on the Draft EIS opened Jan. 20, with input received through March 21 considered during the review process.

Though comments made during the scoping phase have been included in the draft EIS, only comments submitted during the current comment period will be included in the draft EIS review.