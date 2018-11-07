Try 1 month for 99¢
Magic Valley YMCA programs
From right, Blake Packard, 10, Meilin Rencher, 10, Jax McCarron, 5, and Ella Metzler, 8, Thursday, July 19, 2018, at the Magic Valley YMCA in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

JEROME — After months of planning, the Magic Valley YMCA will open its Jerome after-school program Monday.

The program will be based at Jefferson Elementary School, the nonprofit said in a statement. It’s open to Jerome School District afternoon kindergarten students, and first through fifth-graders.

Busing will be available for students in the after-school program who attend Horizon and Summit elementary schools.

In a statement, Magic Valley YMCA chief executive officer Randy Wastradowski said he’s excited to bring the YMCA’s mission to Jerome. “The Y is more than a place to work out — we’re place of community, so it makes sense that we take our programs to the community and thanks to a new partnership with the Jerome School District we are able to bring the YMCA to the place where the kids are.”

The YMCA program is state licensed and eligible for Idaho Child Care Program (ICCP) subsidies.

ICCP — which provides federal money administered by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare — covers a portion of child care expenses for low-income families who are U.S. citizens or legal immigrants who are working, going to school or participating in approved training.

The Jerome after-school program is part of United Way’s Community Schools initiative, according to the YMCA’s statement. After-school program activities will include help with homework, physical activity games, crafts and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) activities.

The cost is $50 per week per child, and a $30 one-time registration fee. Financial assistance is available.

For more information, call the YMCA at 208-733-4384, ext. 102 or email leslie@ymcatf.com.

