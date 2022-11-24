The winter holiday season is the worst time of the year for house fires. But you don't have to join the statistics

TWIN FALLS — With the holiday season now upon us, town's fire department has suggestions for how to reduce risks to have a safe holiday season.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, the leading cause of fires is unattended cooking.

Lorraine Carli, vice president of Outreach and Advocacy at NFPA said the holidays can be a hectic time.

"With multiple dishes cooking and baking at the same time, along with lots of guests, entertaining, and other distractions in the home that can make it easy to lose sight of what’s on the stove or in the oven," Carli said. “Unattended cooking is the leading cause of home cooking fires, so we strongly encourage people keep a close eye on what they’re cooking and to minimize the likelihood of getting distracted.”

Captain Corey Beam of the Twin Falls Fire Department said that over his 21 years at the department, the local numbers match national statistics.

Beam said that any time a cooking fire develops, it is never a good idea to put water on it. He said that the best method is to use a pot or pan with a properly fitting lid, so if you do have a fire you can slide the lid over it, which will starve the fire of oxygen and will usually snuff it out.

“Obviously having a fire extinguisher is important, and being familiar with how to use that extinguisher as well,” Beam said.

If you are cooking with grease, Beam cautioned that fire extinguishers emit a strong blast of pressurized extinguishing agent. It is recommended to approach slowly.

“Start from a little bit of a distance, five to 10 feet away, and slowly move up to the fire and move up to the fire if you choose to fight that fire," Beam said.

Fire extinguishers have a shelf life, and some are single-use, while others are rechargeable. It is important to understand which kind you have and to follow the maintenance cycle from the manufacturer.

Once an extinguisher has been used, even briefly, it needs to be replaced or maintained.

If an oven fire develops, leave the door closed, and turn off the electricity or gas.

As with any emergency, it is always recommended to call 911 first.

In the last several years, fire departments have spread the word about the hazards of cooking turkeys with deep fryers. The National Fire Protection Association even strongly recommends against using the type of fryer that uses cooking oil, because they can quickly become fireballs of destruction.

The most important thing about using a deep fryer, Beam said, is to never drop a frozen turkey into the hot oil. This can produce dramatic splattering. It is important to extinguish the flame on the fryer before adding the turkey, to prevent ignition of all the oil. Once the turkey has been safely placed in the oil, the flame can be re-lit.

Additional cautions with large oil fryers: Never use them indoors or near a house. Keep the fryer away from the decks and other structures.

Other common hazards during colder weather include space heater hazards, and other home heating issues.

“If you do choose to use a space heater, you don’t want to have any combustibles nearby,” Beam said.

Beam said it is a good idea to have the heating system in your home checked by a professional just to make sure it's running smoothly.

“In terms of causes of fires in the winter, it's usually around kitchens and heating appliances, so whether you have a fireplace or woodburning stove, make sure your chimney is clean and checked properly.”