'The ultimate equalizer': Loss of U.S. Postal Service due to COVID-19 would create hardship for Magic Valley communities

The president threatened to veto the entire $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act – also known as the Cares Act – in emergency funding if it contained relief for the Postal Service. The package originally contained a $13 billion grant for the Postal Service, which has since changed to a $10 billion loan from the Treasury Department that is pending approval.

President Trump said the loan would not be approved unless the Postal Service raised its shipping prices for big shippers like Amazon by about four times the current rate.

While support for the president’s plan is generally divided along party lines, Idaho lawmakers have yet to comment on the issue. Idaho State Sen. Bert Brackett, who lives 45 minutes outside of Rogerson, said that his constituents have “bigger things to worry about,” but a reduction in mail service would put a strain on the communities he represents.

“We, for the most part, have accepted it and worked with it,” Brackett said of his community receiving mail only three times a week. “(Losing service) would worry us a lot. That would bring such a hardship to this community.”

For Twin Falls County’s southernmost communities, the closest post office is in Jackpot, Nevada, as opposed to Twin Falls, which is 60 miles away.