'The Uber of public transit': Twin Falls explores microtransit as alternative to fixed-route buses

TWIN FALLS — A flexible, reservation-based, ride-hailing service piloted by Idaho Falls is being looked at as a public transportation option in the city.

At Monday’s council meeting, Mandy Thompson, assistant to the city manager, gave the council an update on the city’s exploration of public transit options.

Twin Falls’ population is set to hit 50,000 by the 2020 Census. And barring a rule change, the city will be required to put a plan in place for public transportation once it hits that threshold.

The public transportation division of the Idaho Transportation Department has been working with Idaho Falls and a similar solution might be appropriate for Twin Falls.

The service would consist of a number of smaller transit vans that can be requested using a mobile app or by phone to schedule a ride.

“In very simple terms, it’s kind of the Lyft or Uber of public transportation,” Thompson said.

Idaho Falls had a public fixed-route bus system that suffered from low ridership and went bankrupt in 2019. To replace it, ITD worked with that city to develop a replacement service and selected microtransit as the best option for meeting a range of riders' needs with a smaller budget.

The College of Southern Idaho, with support from the city of Twin Falls and ITD, has run an on-demand transportation system called Trans IV since 1979. The program was funded partly with federal rural transportation dollars. But with the certification of the 2020 census expected to put the population over the 50,000-person threshold, Twin Falls will be classified as "small urban" and will no longer be eligible for the rural transportation grant.

In anticipation of this loss of funding, as well as lower ridership and increasing costs, Trans IV has announced it will be ending service on Sept. 30 of this year.

A 2021 study performed by Western Transportation Institute showed that a traditional fixed-route system would not be effective, but other options that have been tried in similar-sized cities show promise.

ITD has presented the city with the opportunity to fully fund a pilot program using federal CARES and ARPA funds made available during the COVID-19 pandemic

“It’s a great opportunity with little or no cost to the city,” Thompson said, “It’s a great solution that’s being utilized around the county for communities like Twin Falls that are just not large enough and don’t have the funding available to support fixed-route systems.”

Shawn Barigar, a member of the city council, said he recently heard about a community in North Carolina of a similar size that has been using micro transit.

“It has been very successful there and it’s serving a lot of the underserved people,” Barigar said.

Spencer Cutler, another city council member, said he liked the idea of seeing results from another community.

“The idea is, we test the waters, see what’s practical, see what actually provides a service to people, and (make sure) it's not actually going to be a money pit,” Cutler said.

Those who depend on Trans IV — primarily elderly and disabled individuals — will likely be without transportation for at least a few months, while the decision is made by the city council.

Vice Mayor Chris Reid and council member Jason Brown both urged the city to look for ways to minimize gaps in service to people who were using the Trans IV for transportation.

Reid questioned whether some of the nonprofit organizations that had recently received grants from the city for transportation services to certain populations might be able to contribute.

Brown asked if Trans IV might be able to extend beyond the Sept. 30 end-of-service date.

The discussion on public transit options will continue at future City Council meetings.