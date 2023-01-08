The Times-News has an Editorial Board again. Now it's time to break the silence.

There will be a meeting next week at the Times-News that should have never fallen from the calendar.

When this newspaper’s Editorial Board left its last roundtable, sometime in 2018, or so I’ve been told, and didn’t return the next week, I’m pained to say the Times-News essentially became an observer in a place in this state where it should be a leader. Where its voice matters and needs to be heard.

Now we break the silence.

I’m thrilled to announce the Times-News Editorial Board has been reassembled following weeks of conversations with dozens of people who reached out to express interest after I raised the board’s revival as one of my top initial priorities as editor.

I am truly grateful to each person who took the time to visit with me. They called from different towns and counties. They shared their ideas, their stories. They expressed sincere care about the Magic Valley and its future.

They also rightfully pointed out the importance of local journalism at a time in this country when far too many people go without a daily newspaper — even in cities larger than Twin Falls — or, worse, have been left to starve in a news desert. It’s the responsibility of the Times-News, the most prominent and far-reaching news organization in southern Idaho, to inform, educate, speak out, endorse, connect the dots and more.

That is not a mission we fulfill without using our own voice.

The board will comprise two representatives from the Times-News — myself and Managing Editor Mychel Matthews, whose weekly Hidden History column on Thursdays has long been a favorite of readers — and three community representatives who will bring unique perspective and experience to our conversations around the table.

Brian Johns

, who regularly visited Twin Falls through his childhood and, in 2008, moved here with his wife and four daughters, has been active around the community for years. He is a member of the Magic Valley Interreligious Dialogue, a group of leaders from various religions and denominations, and previously served on the Magic Valley Commonwealth School Board and was involved in local politics with the Republican Central Committee. The medical director for St. Luke’s Occupational Health, Johns is certified in occupational and environmental medicine by the American Board of Preventive Medicine.

Laurie Lickley

, a former two-term Republican representative in the Idaho House, is a native of the Gem State, a graduate of the University of Idaho and part of a century-old ranching family in Jerome. She is well known for her advocacy of the beef industry (including a can’t-miss customized license plate), most recently serving as president of the Idaho Cattle Association. Lickley is a former past president of the Jerome Rotary Club and also volunteers at the Idaho Foodbank and the Magic Valley Early Learning Collaborative.

Doug Maughan

, who retired in 2017 after nearly 20 years as the College of Southern Idaho’s public information officer, has lived in Idaho since his family moved from Utah to Buhl in 1958 to open an Arctic Circle restaurant. Prior to his work at CSI, Maughan was a longtime radio and television reporter in Idaho, including about 17 years at KMVT, where he anchored the news, hired and trained reporters, and managed staff. Even in retirement, Maughan continues to serve as a part-time campus photographer at the college.

We will work with purpose to explore key local issues while asking relevant (and sometimes tough) questions along the way and striving to provoke a civil, thoughtful community conversation. Our mantra: “More thought, less attack.”

To be clear, when we need to take a stand, we will. But we’re not simply going to be a bully. There’s already too much noise and vitriol, particularly around politics, and we don’t contribute to the greater good by adding to it. The best future is the one we work toward together.

The first Times-News editorial in years is coming soon, and many more will follow. When you’ve kept quiet for so long, after all, there’s a lot to say.