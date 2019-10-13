HANSEN — What do you get when you combine history and a haunted house? Stricker After Dark, of course.
The Friends of Stricker will host the 10th annual Halloween happening from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the historic Stricker Ranch, 3715 E. 3200 N., Hansen. The entry fee is $5 per person.
Stricker After Dark is set in a haunted house, but with a twist. Different historical stories and elements are incorporated each year — all different over the last 10 years. At this year’s Stricker After Dark, guests will walk through the Stricker house and hear a tale of an evil undertaker from the late 1800s. Who knows what thrills and chills guests will experience or what spirits might join them along the way.
Guests can also sit by a roaring campfire, take a candlelit walk along the Oregon Trail or visit the Interpretive Center. Concessions will also be available for purchase.
The tour is recommended for ages 6 and older; children cannot be carried on the tour.
All proceeds from Stricker After Dark will go toward maintaining and preserving the site. For more information, call 208-423-4000 or email friendsofstricker@gmail.com.
