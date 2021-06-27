The story behind 'Mason Jar Bouquet' - 2020's Grand Prize Art and Soul winner

TWIN FALLS — Deana Steel was once discouraged from registering for art classes by the chairman of the College of Southern Idaho’s art department.

That man was renowned Idaho artist LaVar Steel, Deana Steel’s father-in-law and mentor.

“He told me, “Why waste your time and money to get a piece of paper for something you already know how to do?’” she told the Times-News on Monday.

Her father-in-law was correct in her case, she said. Years later, Deana Steel won the $12,000 Grand Prize in the 10th annual Art and Soul of the Magic Valley.

Her entry, a needle-turn-applique quilt titled “Mason Jar Bouquet,” has won numerous accolades, including the 2017 Desert Sage Quilt Show’s Best of Show, Judge’s Choice Ribbon a the pacific International Quilt Festival.

The quilt was featured in the 2019 American Quilting Society calendar.

“The calendar goes all over the world,” Deana Steel said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Mason Jar Bouquet” hangs next to other quilts she has made, in her home where she lives with her husband, Randy Steel.