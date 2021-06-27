 Skip to main content
The story behind 'Mason Jar Bouquet' - 2020's Grand Prize Art and Soul winner
The story behind 'Mason Jar Bouquet' - 2020's Grand Prize Art and Soul winner

Winning Art and Soul in 2020

Deana Steel shows off her quilt 'Mason Jar Bouquet' on July 28, 2020, at her home in Twin Falls. Steel is the Grand Prize winner of the 10th annual Art & Soul of the Magic Valley competition.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — Deana Steel was once discouraged from registering for art classes by the chairman of the College of Southern Idaho’s art department.

That man was renowned Idaho artist LaVar Steel, Deana Steel’s father-in-law and mentor.

“He told me, “Why waste your time and money to get a piece of paper for something you already know how to do?’” she told the Times-News on Monday.

Art & Soul of the Magic Valley Grand Prize

Grand Prize winner of 2020's annual Art & Soul of the Magic Valley and recipient of $12,000 is Twin Falls artist Deana Steel for her 60-by-48 quilt entry titled 'Mason Jar Bouquet.'

Her father-in-law was correct in her case, she said. Years later, Deana Steel won the $12,000 Grand Prize in the 10th annual Art and Soul of the Magic Valley.

Her entry, a needle-turn-applique quilt titled “Mason Jar Bouquet,” has won numerous accolades, including the 2017 Desert Sage Quilt Show’s Best of Show, Judge’s Choice Ribbon a the pacific International Quilt Festival.

The quilt was featured in the 2019 American Quilting Society calendar.

“The calendar goes all over the world,” Deana Steel said.

Winning Art and Soul

'Mason Jar Bouquet,' Deana Steel's Grand Prize-winning quilt for the 10th annual Art & Soul of the Magic Valley competition, sits on display July 28, 2020, at her home in Twin Falls. The quilt took seven months to complete and uses 70 colors of materials and 17 colors of thread.

“Mason Jar Bouquet” hangs next to other quilts she has made, in her home where she lives with her husband, Randy Steel.

Her quilt won a national award when it was displayed at the Boise Quilt Show in 2019, she said. One of the judges submitted “Mason Jar Bouquet” for an award of merit through the National Association of Certified Quilt Judges.

Her quilt also took first place in Boise.

Deana Steel started making quilts in 1989 after she found a box of her grandmother’s quilt blocks in her father’s basement.

“He would never do anything with them so I went to the library and checked out a few books and taught myself how to quilt,” she told the Times-News last year.

She completed the quilt in 2017 after seven months of painstaking needlework.

“I drew up the picture on paper using live flowers,” she said. “I had it blown up and cut out each piece a little bigger than the pattern. Each piece is hand-stitched onto a fabric background with silk thread.”

Last year’s competition was the first time she entered Art and Soul. After winning last year, she must sit out this year’s competition.

