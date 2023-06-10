The groundswell for a “Greater Idaho” won over another rural eastern Oregon county this week, further emboldening the long-shot movement that aims to significantly alter the country’s map for the first time in 160 years.

Voters in Wallowa County narrowly sided with 11 other counties in the typically conservative eastern part of the state, approving a measure that will require its commissioners to explore “relocating Idaho borders to include Wallowa County.”

Another county, Crook, will put the same proposal to voters next May, leaving just two counties fully east of Greater Idaho’s proposed boundary yet to take up the question.

Your news on your smartphone Your story lives in the Magic Valley, and our new mobile app is designed to make sure you don’t miss breaking news, the latest scores, the weather forecast and more. From easy navigation with the swipe of a finger to personalized content based on your preferences to customized text sizes, the Times-News app is built for you and your life. Don’t have the app? Download it today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

“We know, at this point, this idea is very popular in eastern Oregon,” Greater Idaho spokesman Matt McCaw told the Times-News during a phone interview, noting the movement has won the approval of 59% of voters across the 12 counties and stressing that redrawing the border between the states would “get people matched up to the government they want.”

He added, “The state line is an imaginary line. It can wherever it goes. When Oregon and Idaho sit down, the line can go anywhere.”

That political maneuvering, however, remains a challenge. The Idaho House of Representatives in its 2023 session voted 41-28-1 in favor of House Joint Memorial 1, authorizing Gem State legislators to begin talks with their Oregon counterparts about reimagining the border, a vote that evenly split the Magic Valley’s eight representatives.

Rep. Chenele Dixon, R-Kimberly, described the Greater Idaho idea as “far-fetched” during a phone interview with the Times-News on Friday. She voted against HJM1, along with fellow Republicans Greg Lanting of Twin Falls and Jack Nelsen of Jerome, and Ned Burns, D-Bellevue.

“Just the process it has to go through; it has to go through Congress,” Dixon said. “I’m hesitant to support things like that: ‘Oh, so today, we want to move here because we don’t like our politics.’ I’m pretty cautious about things like that.”

While Rep. Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, supported the memorial, he told the Times-News on Friday during a phone interview that he “can’t imagine the Oregon Legislature ever agreeing” to a proposal.

But, Clow added, “There’s nothing wrong with asking people what they want.”

Republican Reps. Clay Handy of Burley, Steve Miller of Fairfield and Douglas Pickett of Oakley also voted for HJM1.

While McCaw claimed Greater Idaho “had the votes” to also succeed in the Senate, he said Idaho’s upper chamber decided it wasn’t “going to touch this” once the Democratic-controlled Oregon Legislature signaled its lack of interest in taking up the issue.

“It's a matter of political will to make it happen,” McCaw said. “The support’s there (in Idaho). We’re working on the Oregon Legislature, to have legislators have the conversation.”

That won’t likely be soon. The Oregon Senate is in its sixth week of a Republican-led walkout that has all but grinded government to a halt, a “symptom of the problem” in today’s fractured politics, McCaw said.

The redrawing of the Idaho-Oregon border, he insisted, would help alleviate such gridlock by moving people “forced together by a state line that was set there 200 years ago.”

Mike McCarter, the founder of the movement, also pointed to potential tax advantages for both states.

“Portland metro incomes are so high that any middle-income county that departs the Oregon state budget increases the average income of both Oregon and Idaho,” McCarter said in a news release this week.

The Wallowa County vote was razor-thin, succeeding by just seven votes — 1,752 to 1,745 — and averting a recount. Wallowa County, with a population of about 7,500, according to the 2021 U.S. Census, is in the northeastern corner of Oregon, south of Lewiston.

The Oregon counties seeking to join Idaho, like Wallowa, are mostly rural and far removed from the state’s largest metropolitan area in Portland and the state capital of Salem. The movement would encompass smaller cities such as Klamath Falls, Pendleton, La Grande and Baker City, among others, but not Bend, the largest population center in Oregon away from the coast.

“There’s not a great economic advantage to Idaho to doing this,” said Dixon, adding that it costs taxpayer money “every time the Idaho Legislature spends time talking about anything,” including even just the idea of Greater Idaho.

Clow raised two additional obstacles, both of which could break any potential deal: Idaho has a sales tax and Oregon doesn’t, and Oregon permits recreational and medical marijuana and Idaho doesn’t.

“Those two things, alone, are huge questions,” he said.

The U.S. has adopted new states, exchanged small parcels of acreage between states, slightly adjusted international borders, and moved many maritime borders over the last 160 years. But not since 1863 — the same year the Idaho Territory was incorporated — has the country split a state, when West Virginia was created out of Virginia.