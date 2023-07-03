At the most southern point of the Snake River, the entire stream squeezes through a 40-foot chute in its canyon near Murtaugh.
Ordinarily, the amount of water flowing down the river past Murtaugh during the irrigation season is minimal. But every year in late June and early July, the Bureau of Reclamation releases some 3,000 cubic feet per second from Milner Dam to help manage fish migration.
Just a few miles upstream from the waterfall, officially named Cauldron — or Caldron — Linn but known locally as Star Falls, is the site where the Wilson Price Hunt Party met disaster in late October 1811.