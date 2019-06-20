The sky is falling: The mystery of skyquakes unveiled

Nothing was out of the ordinary in the Magic Valley on March 26.
As far as days go, it was pretty unremarkable. It was a Tuesday. The weather was fairly nice — for March in Idaho, that is — reaching a high of 60 degrees without any precipitation.
It was such a bland day that it almost escaped everyone’s calendars without anyone realizing it even happened. Around 11 p.m, a peculiar incident occurred. The day was almost over and forgotten but an oddity that would stick with the citizens of the Magic Valley took place: The sky shook.
The skyquake that day was a loud roar. A rumble shook this reporter’s apartment. The walls felt like they were swaying back and forth. It felt like a truck slammed into the side of my home and it caused enough of a disturbance for me to realize it had happened. It was powerful enough to notice, but lacking any intensity to knock anything over.
This phenomenon goes by many names in the U.S., such as the “Seneca Guns,” mysterious booms, "Moodus Noises" and more. For the sake of simplicity, this unexplained mystery will be referred to as a skyquake.
A quick Google search led to more questions. Articles from around the web with less than credible sources regurgitated the same rumors: Earth’s magnetic field interfering with power grids, military aircraft and UFOs are all popular theories. Apparently, the booms happen in specific locations around the world, such as Belgium, Japan, the U.S., Bangladesh, Iran and Philippines. There are no consistencies with any of these locations; some are located by bodies of water, others are in the middle of deserts. The lack of constants only exacerbates the mystery.
Ask anyone who has lived around skyquakes long enough, and they will tell you their own theories on what this enigma could be. The Fourth Dimension colliding with this dimension. Explosions underground. Mass hysteria caused by an overconsumption of potatoes.
I’m not a scientist — just ask any science teacher I ever had. But what I am good at is finding all of the wrong answers and hopefully, that can point us in the right direction. We may not know what skyquakes are, but we can learn everything they aren’t.
Drawn to the unknown
When Marcie Donner was 5 years old, she had her first experience with the extraordinary.
It was 1937. Donner was in Chicago with her family, asleep in the bedroom she shared with her sister. She awoke to a bright white light coming in through her window. She knew in that moment she wasn’t alone. She turned her head and saw an extraterrestrial being looking at her. A “Grey,” the type of alien popularized by schlocky Science Fiction films, was standing in her room staring at her. She did what any 5-year-old would do at such an unpleasant sight — bury her face in her pillow and hope for it to go away.
She looked up and the gray being and bright light were gone.
The 86-year-old has accomplished a lot in her life. She raised two sons. She worked as a sign language interpreter and as a program director at the College of Southern Idaho. She is now a Reiki master practitioner.
She has worn many hats, but a constant in her life has been this draw to the unknown.
Her big, friendly dog, Jake, happily introduces himself to anyone who enters her home. A massive collection of books greets visitors in her living room; many of her books focus on the extraterrestrial.
When I asked about her experiences with aliens, she quietly stood up from her couch and walked into the back room. She shuffled back into her living room with thick folders of personal notes and sketches that she has made throughout the years.
She has seen extraterrestrials and UFOs throughout her life. She has seen 7-foot-tall beings who had a calming presence, and UFOs that distort themselves before her eyes. These rare occurrences inspired her to join the group Mutual UFO Network, a nonprofit organization that studies alien sightings. She serves as the local coordinator and could be considered an expert on all matters out of this world.
On top of all this, she has experienced skyquakes. She considers them a rather a gripping mystery in her life.
Donner moved to Twin Falls in 1969 with her husband. She experienced her first skyquake was around 2003. She described the feeling like a rolling motion throughout her home. To detail it, she waves her arms like the ocean.
She doesn’t actively listen for the booms, she said. But when they happen, she is bound to hear them because her neighborhood is quiet and calm.
“It sounds like an explosion and I feel a mild tremor,” Donner said. “They are constantly the same loudness, and it always sounds like it is coming south from (Twin Falls).”
In her experience with UFOs, they have never made noise or caused a rumble, which makes her hesitant to group the phenomena together. But she won’t rule out the notion.
“I can entertain that as a possibility,” Donner said. “All of these experiences take your mind and expand it. I can’t separate any of these experiences without knowing what they truly are.”
Ruth Pierce, a retired certified public accountant and Twin Falls councilwoman, experienced her first skyquake in the mid-2000s. It was a typical day at the office when suddenly the walls started to tremble. A brief but spectacular roar came from above. In a second it was over, but it left an impact.
“It shook like someone hit the building,” she said.
Pierce has resided in Twin Falls for 41 years and has experienced her fair share of rumbles in the area. In her experience, they mostly happen anywhere from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
In recent years she has seen the rise of social media posts on the subject. Every so often after a skyquake people will pose the same questions on Facebook: “Did anyone else feel that?”
“Back in the day we thought they were sonic booms,” Pierce said. “I’m not sure what they are. My first question is ‘What is it?’”
Not the only one
When Twin Falls Mayor Shawn Barigar was growing up in Buhl, he regularly heard military jets flying over. He remembers the sound and feeling of a sonic boom. He heard his first skyquake on Nov. 28, 2017. He was unimpressed with the low rumbling of this local legend. It paled in comparison to the sonic booms he heard from his youth.
As an adult, he now realizes these might be more notable than he once thought.
“A lot of the time I don’t even notice them,” Barigar said. “I’ll be sitting at home in my living room and my wife will ask me if I felt one and I didn’t feel anything.”
The one constant with skyquakes is the lack of consistency. Even citizens from the same town tell vastly different stories and hold varying theories.
Ask a geologist
If Shawn Willsey had a nickel for every time he was asked about skyquakes he would be a very rich man, he said.
Whenever this phenomenon happens, people always suspect an earthquake and they reach out to the professor of geology at the College of Southern Idaho. Willsey has worked in the science department since 2004 and has heard about a dozen skyquakes. Whenever one occurs, people contact him and he checks the USGS database to see if there was any seismic activity. Time and again, the answer is no.
He describes skyquakes as an acoustic phenomenon. Someone’s house might shake during an event but the ground will stay completely still. Earthquakes are not audible; if someone was in a classroom, they would hear the desks shake, but in the desert with nothing around, there would be no sound, he said.
To demonstrate what an earthquake is like, Willsey pounded his fist on a table. Seismic energy ripples outward like a shockwave, he said. Most importantly, earthquakes travel better through cold hard rocks underneath the surface.
To explain a little more clearly, Willsey approached the board in his classroom at CSI and sketched out a box. On one side of the box was point A. On the other side was Twin Falls, represented by point B. In the middle, a hypothetical earthquake occurs. The shockwaves spread out to both points. The shockwaves are more powerful going to point A because of the cold sedimentary rock underneath the surface. Point B feels nothing because of the hot, volcanic rocks beneath the surface. Rocks underneath the Snake River Plain are volcanic, which makes this area low risk for earthquakes, he said.
But this scientific description doesn’t satisfy those curious about the booms.
“People want answers right after one occurs,” Willsey said.
Earthquakes can be ruled out as the cause for the rumbling, but it could be related to weather. Perhaps there is a common occurrence between storms and these loud booms.
One of the more unique traits of the Magic Valley is its inversion. It’s a deviation of normal atmospheric properties where colder air is trapped under hotter air, said KMVT meteorologist Brian Neudorff. But outside of this peculiar fact, there’s nothing too out of the ordinary as far as the weather is concerned.
Neudorff has lived in Twin Falls for eight years. Community members often look to him for answers for what these strange phenomena really are. He has ruled out frost quakes, earthquakes and thunderstorms, which has only led him to more questions.
“I’ve narrowed it down to sound,” Neudorff said. “As a scientist you want to know what they are. The only thing that I know that would make a loud boom is thunder.”
The booms are rarely consistent with the weather. They can occur on clear days in the morning or cloudy nights, without any predictable rhythm or pattern. Some people hear and feel them one time, but not the next time.
“There are times where my neighbor will hear them and my wife, right next door, won’t,” Neudorff said. “I was in the studio during the one in March and I didn’t feel it.”
No concrete scientific evidence so far confirms what the booms could be. Theories are still up in the air. But there is one recurring hypothesis — the military.
“My guess is that it’s the Air Force base,” Willsey said. “My dad was in the Air Force, I grew up on Air Force bases. The rumble could come from sonic booms.”
“My theory stops and starts with the military,” Neudorff said.
Donner agreed.
“I think the military are involved,” Donner said. “That’s just supposition.”
Pierce’s theory is similar.
“I think it’s Mountain Home running tests,” Pierce said.
This popular opinion also belongs to the mayor.
“I think it has something to do with the military base,” Barigar said. “I don’t think it’s anything subversive. I just assume it’s testing. It’s not aliens or giant worms under the earth.”
About 20 years ago, a couple in Jerome contacted Chris Anderson, the observatory coordinator at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science in Twin Fall, when they saw lights off in the distance during these rumbles. They were good observers and took notes on the time and their location, Anderson said.
They gave the information they calculated to Anderson, who figures the only explanation could be military exercises at Saylor Creek Bombing Range, a 110,000-acre bombing range associated with Mountain Home Air Force Base.
The reason the sonic booms sound unique is because the aircrafts are flying far enough away that the sound distorts after bouncing off terrain, Anderson said.
“The circumstantial evidence is too strong,” Anderson said.
He explained that it’s related to a popular law of simplicity.
“It’s Occam’s razor,” he said. “Don’t look for the bizarre answer when there is an obvious answer in front of you.”
Covering your bases
Behind the monitored gates at Mountain Home Air Force Base lies a sunny and cheerful community.
On the base, preschoolers stroll through the park holding hands, families shop at the grocery store, and friendly homeowners mow their lawns with military-like precision. The white-picket-fence American Dream is alive and well at the Mountain Home Air Force Base.
The base has been located in Idaho since World War II. Idaho was chosen as a training ground due to its varied terrain, the lack of commercial air space interference and the fact that southern Idaho is sparsely populated.
Mountain Home Air Force Base is used for two purposes: providing air power to the United States and for training against known threats.
Second Lt. Emileigh Rogers — who handles public relations for the base — greeted Times-News reporters at the visitor’s center, leading us through the base to meet with one of the higher-ups who might shed some light on skyquakes.
Rogers has worked at the base for about a year. In that time she has never heard of a skyquake, so when I asked if the military base had any answers, it perplexed her.
“I had to ask around the office if anyone else had heard of these,” she said.
Rogers takes all noise complaints seriously and does her best to answer any questions the public has.
When asked what a skyquake could possibly be, Lt. Col. Trinidad Meza couldn’t fathom a guess. He’s been at the Mountain Home Air Force Base three separate times in his career and has never heard of the skyquake phenomenon.
Meza has experienced sonic booms while flying military jets and even those are less than spectacular. It’s not a cinematic moment where a load roar erupts from the plane as the pilot hits Mach One. He said that it often goes unnoticed. The pilot looks at how fast they are going and realizes that they are unknowingly going faster than the speed of sound.
Although he has lived Air Force bases throughout his adult life, Rogers rarely hears sonic booms while on the ground, he said.
“The vast majority of the time, the altitudes we fly at, the sonic boom wouldn’t even be noticed on the ground,” Meza said.
When training, the pilots learn air combat maneuvers, basic defense and air-to-ground combat. Despite what the movies have led us to believe, this place isn’t “Top Gun.” Pilots are only allowed to hit Mach 1 in certain spots in the designated training area. To hit this top speed, pilots are generally 3,000 feet above the ground.
Meza said that pilots are not allowed to drop live rounds and can only drop simulated bombs made out of concrete in certain areas of the training zone owned by the U.S. military.
The lieutenant colonel assured that the Air Force base tries its best to not disrupt the general populace. At the end of the day, he wants citizens to feel safe.
“We’re still part of the team,” Meza said. “We’re here to protect the U.S. We don’t want to make people uneasy.”
Coming up empty-handed
All signs pointed toward Mountain Home Air Force Base and no concrete answers were found.
Maybe there isn’t an answer to the question of these mysterious rumbles. These skyquakes could be a magical rift in time and space that shake us to our very cores. They add a bit of intrigue and mystery to the Magic Valley.
Once someone hears their first skyquake, they’ll be waiting for the next one to jot down some information about the phenomenon. Or they might choose to let the mystery be.
Skyquakes aren’t caused by the weather or from deep beneath the surface and the military denies causing them. So what’s left?
This reporter supposes UFOs aren’t out of the question.
