The rural-urban divide: Nearby growth trickles into small Mini-Cassia towns
BURLEY — When Cliff Goicoechea bought his home in 1985, it was nestled just beyond Burley’s southwest city limits. It represented an idyllic rural lifestyle.
Thirty-three years later, all that has changed.
Growth across Mini-Cassia brought more traffic, neighbors and noise and a lot less privacy. It also left him wondering if he should sell his home and move farther away from the city.
Between 2007 and 2017, Cassia County’s population increased 9.4 percent, the third-largest growth of the eight counties in south-central Idaho.
The region’s population grew steadily over the same period, from 177,235 to 196,712, an 11-percent increase. Twin Falls topped the chart at 15.4 percent growth and Jerome came in at 14.9 percent.
Mini-Cassia’s two biggest cities, Burley and Rupert, contributed to most of the population and economic growth in the two counties. But the tiny towns and rural spaces around the two cities are starting to feel the ripples of change.
In 2015, Burley annexed a 14-acre parcel of property that was previously used as farm ground to build the new John V. Evans Elementary School and add city utilities. One of those fields was north of Goicoechea’s home.
“We like to live outside of town where there’s not a lot of traffic,” Goicoechea said.
Since the school opened last fall, traffic on the county road in front of his home increased about five-fold, he said.
“We have to keep our animals penned, and our dogs can’t run,” he said. “It’s really changing my attitude about living so close to town, and we are thinking about moving.”
Most residents in the area feel the same way, he said.
“The city is encroaching on our life,” Goicoechea said. “It has hurt my quality of life. I can’t even sit on my deck without having people looking at me. It’s a privacy issue. It changed quickly, but the whole community is changing quickly.”
Goicoechea is not alone. As urban areas of the Magic Valley continue to grow, he is one of many Magic Valley residents who feel the city’s presence creeping into their rural way of life.
Disappearing farm ground?
Between Goicoechea’s home and the school, wheat in a field swayed in the hot breeze on July 27.
Harvesters shot plumes of dust into the air as they cut grain stems and poured the golden kernels into waiting trucks.
Derek Larson, of Burley, leases the field along with others to grow his crops each year.
In the past few years, he’s watched the available farm ground surrounding the city diminish – replaced by subdivisions, businesses and the school.
Joel Packham, extension educator with the University of Idaho said most of the shift from farmland to commercial or residential in the county has occurred in the industrial area on Burley’s southwest side.
“Most of the homes out in the county that have been built in the past few years were set apart for that purpose quite a while ago,” Packham said. “So I don’t think that’s caused a drastic shift in farmland.”
Exactly how much land has been diverted from farm use remains murky.
The USDA’s agriculture census tracks the number of farms and farm acres by county, but the census is only completed every five years. The next one is due out in the spring of 2019.
The most recent census showed that farmland in Cassia County declined from 644,740 acres in 2007 to 611,055 in 2012. Residents and officials have mixed opinions about whether that downward trend in farmland will continue when the next census data is released.
Cassia County Assessor Dwight Davis said older computer software in his office makes it impossible to run a report showing how much farm ground exists in the county. Planning and Zoning Director Kerry McMurray said his office doesn’t track it either.
But when changes hamper farmers’ bottom lines, they tend to notice the shift.
“A lot of the younger farmers rent ground to farm,” Larson said. “And it’s getting harder to find ground to rent. It affects me a lot. All the subdivisions and businesses that have taken up that ground mean the available acres are shrinking.”
The number of dairies in the county has also increased, making it more difficult to find farmland that’s farther away from the city, he said.
It’s also frustrating to watch the water diverted from irrigating crops to water lawns, Larson said, and sometimes the acreage is broken up, making pivots less effective.
The rented field next to Goicoechea’s property used to be irrigated by a center pivot. But after the school was built, hand lines had to be installed because the pivot could only go halfway around its circle course.
“It makes it tougher to irrigate,” Larson said.
A localized economy
The towns surrounding Burley and Rupert are also starting to see gradual changes. But Heyburn – sandwiched between the two bigger cities – is taking the brunt of it.
The town, population 3,329, added 430 residents from 2010 to 2017. And more growth is on the horizon, with a backlog of subdivisions and commercial ventures in the pipeline.
“If you drive around you may not notice a lot going on yet,” Councilwoman Joanne Justesen said. “But there are a lot of things in the development stages.”
The city launched a new building department to handle commercial and residential building permits this spring, a project that was in the works before the growth spurt occurred.
All of the money from the building permit fees will now go directly to the city. Prior to the building department, the fees were shared with Minidoka County, which handled all of the city permits.
The change will streamline the process for developers in the future, Justesen said, because they won’t have to deal with the both the city and the county.
Tony Morley, now the city’s administrator, was the former administrator for the county building department, so he has the expertise to run the new city department, Justesen said.
“We have people knocking on our door all the time asking if there are any places to develop where they can put industry,” Morley said.
Other changes the city faces will hit residents solidly in the pocketbook.
After facing fines stiff enough to bankrupt the city, officials decided in July to ask a judge for a court order for a $7 to $8 million bond issue for upgrades to its wastewater treatment plant, which is out of compliance with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency standards.
“Growth is good, but it causes problems,” Morley said. “It causes a lot of growing pains, but it’s beneficial in other ways.”
Rupert and Burley have done a good job of attracting new businesses in the past few years, Morley said.
“People have to understand that this is not a localized economy,” Morley said. “Industry benefits all of us. We are all in this together.”
When there is a tight labor and housing market, for example, it affects everyone throughout the region, he said.
The Minidoka County School District also announced this year that several of its elementary schools, including Heyburn’s, are bursting at the seams.
The school is so crowded that safety has become an issue because there is not always enough space between the tables and desks for a safe exit plan in case of an emergency, Minidoka School District Superintendent Ken Cox said in April.
Despite Heyburn’s growing pains, neighbors still chat across fences, children still play in their front yards and tractors still roll down 21st Street, which was widened a few years ago to accommodate the anticipated increase in traffic load.
Few people would dispute that the town is on the threshold of change.
“There is more growth in the area,” said Heyburn resident Glenna Hansen “But I don’t see our quality of life changing, unless all the farmers sell out.”
In the midst of the growth, Hansen and her adult son, William Praegitzer, moved back to Heyburn after living in Arizona and then Twin Falls for several years.
They now live with Hansen’s daughter, Kasi Praegitzer. The house is nestled into a cozy neighborhood on the northwest edge of Heyburn, with the back yard bordered by a field and a view of Interstate 84.
William Praegitzer spent his childhood in Mini-Cassia. When he returned in March as an adult, he was struck by everything that had changed.
“It literally has been torn down and rebuilt,” he said.
His old stomping grounds have disappeared, along with personal childhood landmarks like friends’ houses.
Most of the old mom and pop shops that once dotted the streets are gone, replaced in part by big box stores.
“It was like a consolidation,” Praegitzer said. “All the small stores dried up and were replaced by big stores. There’s been rejuvenation.”
Kasi Praegitzer bought her home in Heyburn because it was close to her job as a truck driver for Dot Foods.
Dot Foods was one of several large businesses that moved to Mini-Cassia after the J.R. Simplot Co. shuttered its Heyburn plant in 2003. The closure eliminated about 650 jobs and rocked Mini-Cassia’s economy.
Since then, the two counties have steadily rebuilt their economies. Hansen sees the economic benefits of growth far outweighing any negatives.
“We welcome any changes that come,” she said. “Build us some more places for people to work.”
Her family, she said, would eagerly accept the town’s growing pains in exchange for the gains those companies bring to the area.
Smaller towns, smaller growth
The smallest of Mini-Cassia towns, places like Paul and Albion, are also feeling the effects of regional growth, but on a smaller scale.
A new 58-lot subdivision in Paul is still in the planning stages. It will be the first subdivision built in Paul since the 1970s.
“I think our housing is like the rest of the area,” Mayor Bruce Hossfeld said. “It is really tight, and there is nothing for rent.”
There is no industrial or commercial growth in the town yet. While the rest of the city’s infrastructure is in good shape, the city’s wastewater system would not handle commercial development, Hossfeld said.
“It would have to be upgraded for that to happen,” he said.
Growth in Albion, Mayor Sharon Wilmot said, is in the valley rather than in town, as some people buy up old farms.
“We’ve had five or six big homes built south of Albion in the last couple of years,” she said.
The city also has one newer subdivision with several lots still available, and another one under development.
Albion, Almo and Elba, are all considered bedroom communities for people working in Burley and Rupert. But business in Albion has remained stagnant, Wilmot said.
One reason is the lack of housing. The other is a dearth of available employees.
“Small businesses can’t afford to hire anyone,” Wilmot said. “And you can’t hire workers if there are no rentals and no houses for sale.”
Development outside the city, which is surrounded by mountains, comes with its own set of problems and could potentially wreak havoc on the city’s water system, she said.
Country homes have septic systems, and that water can run downhill toward the city, potentially contaminating the tiny town’s enclosed aquifer, the city’s only water source.
“We have a contained aquifer and water is pulled from the ground to a tank,” she said. “We have no reservoir and no way to control it. Without water you have nothing. Water is so vital to life. It is life.”
There is a quarter-mile buffer zone around the city. Officials have considered annexing areas of growth, but have yet to reach a consensus.
Good planning during the early stages of growth, she said, is crucial.
Across the Magic Valley, residents of tiny towns are feeling the sting of nearby growth. For some, like Goichoechea, the growth has had a profound effect quality of life, and is enough to consider moving elsewhere.
“The whole Mini-Cassia area is changing so fast,” Wilmot said. “We all really need to be looking 20 years ahead. These problems are affecting all of us in Cassia County and Minidoka County. I’m not saying they are bad problems to have, but officials certainly need to stay on their toes.”
