Q: On Poleline Road traveling west, drivers that reside on the south side are driving in the passing lane backing up traffic. What’s the protocol?

A: The answer can be found in Idaho Statute 49-633, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ken Mencl said.

Idaho Code states the following when passing on the right is permitted:

1) The driver of a vehicle may overtake and pass upon the right of another vehicle only under the following conditions:

When the vehicle overtaken is making or about to make a left turn

Upon a highway with unobstructed pavement of sufficient width for two or more lines of vehicles moving lawfully in the direction being traveled by the overtaking vehicle

2) The driver of a vehicle may overtake and pass another vehicle upon the right only under conditions permitting such movement in safety. That movement shall not be made by driving off the roadway.

The Idaho Driver’s Handbook states you may pass a vehicle on the right only in the situations listed below and only if you can do so safely. This movement shall not be made by driving off the roadway. Passing on the right is prohibited except in the following circumstances:

When the vehicle you’re overtaking on a two-lane, two-way road is signaling to turn left

On a one-way or multi-lane street with two or more lanes going in one direction

