The push to move US 30 off of the Second avenues takes a new direction

TWIN FALLS — After years of looking for ways to make downtown a more connected, continuous neighborhood, City Hall is exploring federal funding options to divert traffic around the core of the city and away from two one-way avenues.

Traffic on U.S. Highway 30 shifts east and west across Twin Falls County. Through the city of Twin Falls, the federal highway splits into two one-way streets, Second Avenue South/West and Second Avenue North/East, sometimes referred to as “The Seconds.”

The two streets serve to move traffic quickly through and across downtown.

On Monday, city council authorized the city to apply for a federal planning grant to conduct feasibility studies and outline a path forward for the project. Council also approved commitment of $120,000 general funds to the project, if approved.

“We’ve actually been talking about this for 45 years that I’ve lived in Twin Falls,” Mayor Ruth Pierce said after the vote.

Mandi Thompson, assistant to the city manager, said if approved, a federal planning grant would make it more likely the city would receive funding for the actual construction project.

“It was always such a big chunk to bite off as far as the project itself,” Thompson said, “and where would we get the funding to actually complete the project, it really continued to stop before it got started.”

In 2018, the City Council formally requested the Idaho Transportation Department reroute the highway, routing through traffic on to Washington Street, Sixth Avenue West and Minidoka Avenue. ITD did not act on the request.

As more funding options have become available from the recent Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill passed by Congress earlier this year, the city has pivoted to explore other ways to move ahead with the project.

The study will cost a total of $660,000, of which the city will contribute a 20% match of $120,000 from the general fund. The grant is made available from the U.S. Department of Transportation, as part of the Reconnecting Communities Pilot Discretionary Grant program.

“This program is specific to communities that have a highway or a railway or both that bisects their community,” Thompson said. “This grant is almost tailormade for the city.”

If approved, the feasibility study will include traffic studies, traffic modeling for the proposed alternative routes of Highway 30, and provide guidance in the process to obtain right of way and move forward toward construction.