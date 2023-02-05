The other day, I was sitting with a small group of good folks for lunch at Café Della in Hailey.

Blaine County School District Superintendent Jim Foudy was one of them, and we got into a conversation about the dual immersion program that begins at Alturas Elementary School and continues into Wood River Middle School.

It’s a wonderfully important program in a place in the Magic Valley where some 45% of the student population is Hispanic. And that number is only rising: Just last week, Foudy told me, nine more students enrolled at Alturas.

The dual immersion program follows a 50/50 model, which means students learn half of their content in English and half in Spanish. It’s also a two-way program, and that means native English and Spanish speakers share the same classroom to learn how to better communicate with each other.

Less than 48 hours later, I was sitting in Pat Charlton’s office at the Jerome School District, visiting with the superintendent and Wendy Ohlensehlen, the district’s curriculum director. We were talking about, you guessed it, dual immersion.

The issue is the same in both places: The changing demographics have necessitated an evolving approach to education.

The program, now in its seventh year, is equally impactful in Jerome, where dairy, food processing and other jobs primarily in agriculture continue to attract growing numbers of Hispanic families to town. The latest U.S. Census numbers show nearly 40% of Jerome’s population as Hispanic.

The dual immersion track begins at Jefferson Elementary School and follows students to Jerome Middle School. Hundreds of children, from kindergarten to seventh grade, are now rooted in the program. Some are fluent, or darn close, the administrators told me.

There’s about 60 miles between Hailey and Jerome. It’ll take about an hour to make the drive — as long as you’re not trying in the late afternoon, that is, when the traffic slows to a crawl on southbound Highway 75.

It’s sort of like driving Blue Lakes Boulevard in Twin Falls in the evenings or on weekend afternoons. The issue, again, is the same: Too many cars, not enough road.

There’s more. Where in the Magic Valley hasn’t the housing crunch reared its head?

It’s not simply a matter of supply. There are several newly built homes sitting empty in my neighborhood in Twin Falls, for example. Drive through one of new subdivisions in Jerome and count the “For Sale” signs.

Again, same issue: The housing prices have largely exceeded the financial means — except for the folks who are rolling into southern Idaho with that suitcase full of money after selling a home somewhere else.

There likely isn’t a spot in the eight-county region — whether Bellevue or Burley, Shoshone or Sun Valley — that’s not contending with the challenges that come along with growth and worsened by inflation.

We all know there’s long been wealth in Ketchum. The assessed property value in the city of about 4,500 people, in fact, is basically equal to Twin Falls, Mayor Neil Bradshaw told me as we visited this week at city hall.

But, guess what? Ketchum doesn’t have enough housing that’s affordable for its working class. Sound familiar?

Only 7% of the people who work in Ketchum live there, a far cry from the goal of 40% in 10 years, according to the city’s housing action plan, as reported last month by the Idaho Mountain Express.

There are multi-family projects in the works, including one near the city’s jewel of a library that has, apparently, caused grumbling from some of the folks who already live in that area.

Those are called growing pains.

There’s discomfort a few miles away in Hailey, too, where a contentious bid to subdivide nearly 600 acres into 24 residential lots in Quigley Canyon — a recreational hotspot for hikers and cross-country skiers and big-game habitat in the winter months — will go before the Blaine County Commission on March 1.

Keep your sense of place, or grow? It’s not easy to do both.

I don’t know what I expected to see this week when I made my first trip to Bellevue, Hailey, Ketchum and Sun Valley — other than a world-class resort, a few elk (which I did), higher snowbanks and Ernest Hemingway’s grave (which was impossible to find in all that snow).

What I saw reminded me of a saying I heard over and over again in Wyoming: We’re living in one big community with really long roads.

As I drove one of those roads back to Twin Falls that night, I was brainstorming stories we could explore to help unite and better serve our communities. We’re all confronting issues that look the same. It might be easier if we do it together.