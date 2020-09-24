× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ALMO — It was going to be a crude autopsy.

“I’m going to need a little bit of space,” Angel Saavedra said, hefting his special ax before hacking into his patient.

Once everyone stood clear, he swung. The ax bounced off the rotten tree with an unsatisfying thunk. A few baseball-sized chunks went flying after each chop, along with a brown cloud of dust.

Saavedra, a U.S. Forest Service plant pathologist, dropped the ax and easily ripped a few sheets of crumbling bark from the pinyon pine with his hands. There, he found little burrows created by Ips bark beetles chewing their way under the bark. Similar burrows are likely to be found in the other dead, scraggly trees in the stand, he said.

More and more of the few pinyon pines that live in Idaho seem to be dying. Saavedra performed brutal postmortems in August on a handful of skeletal pinyon pines in Castle Rocks State Park hoping to find the cause of their deaths.

Most of the pinyon pines at City of Rocks National Reserve and Castle Rocks State Park near Almo are doing well, but patches of the green pinyon woodland are turning orange, then brown, as their dead needles drop to the ground.

“We’re starting to see patches of kill zones,” Wallace Keck, superintendent of City of Rocks and Castle Rocks, said. “This is happening before our very eyes.”

A lonely forest

Most visitors probably don’t come to the City of Rocks or Castle Rocks for the trees. They want to see or climb the majestic rocks. Or maybe they come as history buffs following the California Trail, which cuts through the preserve. It’s a good place for birdwatchers, too.

But better places to find pinyon pine exist to the south in Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, California and Arizona.

The pinyon pine — which often looks a bit like an overly plump, 20-foot Christmas tree — might be overlooked, but the single-leaf pinyon forest at the City of Rocks and Castle Rocks is special for a handful of reasons. For one, the forest marks the northernmost extreme of the tree’s range.

Pinyon pines live in the mountainous areas of Cassia County, including the City of Rocks, Castle Rocks, the Jim Sage Mountains and the Black Pine Mountains. But you won’t find them any farther north. Their suitable climate stops here.

A handful of wildlife species including pinyon jays and pinyon mice rely on the pinyon pine.

“If the pinyon goes, those species will decline as well,” Keck said. “So many things nest in the pinyon, eat the pine nuts.”

The county’s pinyon forest isn’t just ecologically important.

The pinyon pine is culturally significant for several Native American tribes in the Great Basin region, including the Shoshone-Bannock tribes. The tree produces nutrient-rich nuts which served as a valuable food resource before early settlers forced the tribes from their ancestral lands, said Carolyn Boyer Smith, coordinator for the cultural resources department for the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.

“Some of our people remember going to those lands and gathering (pine nuts),” Smith said. “Some of our people remember how to do that, and some are learning how to do it again.

“It was one of our stopping places as we traveled to other subsistence resources throughout the area,” she said. “Our people traveled to those areas to gather because (pine nuts) would help sustain us in the winter.”

Losing the pinyon pine would mean losing a valuable subsistence resource, Smith said.

“We’re very concerned of what’s going to happen,” she said. “We don’t want them to die.”

Orange warning signs

Back in late July, Keck drove into the reserve to visit a stand of brown pinyon snags, some of them lying on the ground.

Standing among them, he pointed.

“Dead tree,” he said looking to his right. He twisted around to take in all the snags, counting. “Dead, dead, dead, dead, dead.”

Driving back to the visitor center, he saw even more.

“Look at that,” Keck said while gesturing out the window at a patch of orange in a mountainside of blue-green. “These were green in March. That’s how quick these things are dying.”

Keck says it’s always felt like Idaho’s pinyon pine has been threatened.

City of Rocks stewards have worried about the 4,000-year-old pinyon pine forest for 30 years. The forest has always been vulnerable. Consecutive fires back in 1999 and 2000 wiped out a significant chunk of the forest and only a small amount of regrowth on one of those burns has appeared.

In the last few years, the situation has gotten noticeably worse. Keck has seen more and more trees turning orange, dropping needles and often tipping over onto the ground.

Keck had a theory for why the trees were dying off at such an accelerated rate. After inviting some tree experts from the U.S.Forest Service to have a look at the trees, he learned that a lot of the dead trees showed signs of fungus and beetles.

What it looked like, Keck hypothesized, was that changing climate conditions were making City of Rocks and Castle Rocks wetter than even adjacent areas like Burley or Twin Falls.

“We’re a microclimate here,” Keck said, noting that, while the surrounding areas have been dry, few droughts have hit the City of Rocks and Castle Rocks. “We’ve had massive floods in the last 15 years.”

The pinyon pine is a species that prefers arid climates, so if the habitat were getting wetter, the pinyons’ health might be suffering. As they get stressed and weaker, perhaps the fungus is increasingly able to get a foothold on the susceptible trees, choking them off at the roots and, in turn, paving the way for the Ips beetles.

But while Keck’s an avid naturalist, he’s not a forest pathologist. So he invited experts back to the park again in August to take another look at what’s killing the trees.

The black stain

When Saavedra and Forest Service plant pathologist Maria Newcomb came to the City of Rocks and Castle Rocks in late August, they got a good sense of what’s killing the pinyon pine.

The answer appears relatively clear: The fungus Leptographium wageneri is getting into the trees’ roots and causing black stain root disease, weakening and killing trees. In many cases, Ips beetles are then coming in and finishing off the embattled tree. The beetles are more an indicator of the tree dying, while the black stain is the primary killer. Younger trees appear more likely to die.

Black stain got its name because it shows up as a dark brown to black color in the tree’s roots. The fungus that causes black stain spreads from tree to tree by spores, which can be carried by insects, such as moths or beetles. The fungus can also attack a tree by jumping from one tree’s roots to another. It kills, essentially, by clogging up the roots, preventing the tree from drawing up the nutrients and water it needs. It’s a bit like the way clogged veins and arteries can impede blood flow in the human body.

Black stain is natural in a pinyon pine forest. L. wageneri is a native species, as are Ips beetles. Root diseases like black stain can actually help keep a forest healthy by thinning out trees and allowing new trees to fill in the gaps. Dead trees and beetle larvae are good for woodpeckers, too.

“They (black stain disease and Ips beetle) are doing their job,” Saavedra said, “taking out the weakest.”

Saavedra doesn’t know whether the pinyon death at the City of Rocks and Castle of Rocks is normal or not, whether black stain has always been killing this many pinyon pines or perhaps it has become more successful at killing trees lately.

Unlike Keck, he hasn’t been watching these trees day in, day out for years, so he lacks context. Saavedra said he doesn’t know the before and after, but he knows there’s nothing abnormal about black stain and Ips beetles attacking pinyon. It would take a long-term study comparing dying trees with a control population to truly know whether the trees are now dying faster.

The same is true with the climate change hypothesis, he said.

It’s perfectly plausible, Saavedra said, that manmade climate change is making the City of Rocks and Castle Rocks microclimate wetter, and the moist soil is hurting the drought-resistant pinyon pines, opening up opportunities for L. wageneri to attack weakened trees.

But that’s just a hypothesis.

“I’m being very careful to not associate it with climate change,” Saavedra said. “Because I would need a lot more evidence.”

Long-term, localized climate data would be needed to provide insight there. Keck said he’d like to have the reserve and park set up plots to begin generating more data, comparing stands of healthy trees with unhealthy ones.

Keck said knowing more about what’s killing the trees makes him feel less panicked. Still, the pinions are dying, even if their killers are native species behaving naturally.

“It’s alarming to look out and see large patches of dead trees,” he said.

Keck wonders if we should do something about it if the pinyons keep dying at an accelerated rate. Killing one native species such as L. wageneri to protect another wouldn’t make sense. Should we remove the dead trees so that fuels don’t continue to build up and put the forest at risk of being wiped out in one big fire?

And while the pinyon pine die-off may be completely natural, watching so many trees die so much faster than they used to does not seem quite right, Keck said. This tree is a key player in a unique ecosystem. It has tremendous ecological, cultural and aesthetic value. There’s still reason to worry about losing it.

“These things are barometers for the bigger picture — the bigger health of the planet, the health of Idaho,” he said.

“If our natural resources continue to slip and slide, and nobody’s paying attention, there’s going to come a reckoning. We’re going to realize that we woke up to a damaged ecosystem. And it may be too late.”

