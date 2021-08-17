‘The overall trend is bad’: This is what COVID-19 is doing to Idaho hospitals

Souza and other health care leaders have said that these “elective” procedures are medically necessary. They should be done as soon as possible, to keep a tumor from growing or help someone who is in immense pain. But the hospitals have to make sure they can take care of people who arrive near death with COVID-19.

Kootenai Health’s incident commander said in its announcement last week that it is struggling to find enough nurses to care for the sickest patients.

The hospital had pulled employees off their other duties in clinics and outpatient areas to help with the hospital surge, it said.

“Kootenai Health leadership reached out to resources at the state level to request help” on Aug. 9, the news release said.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little said Thursday that he talked with National Guard leadership in recent days, about if and when he should re-deploy guardsmen to help with COVID-19 response. A reporter asked whether he expects to deploy the Guard in the near future. “Don’t be surprised,” Little said.