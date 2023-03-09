TWIN FALLS — Get ready for the Orpheum Theatre’s new show, “The Music Man,” based on a 1957 play by Meredith Willson.

Shows will start at 7 p.m. and run from Thursday to March 19. A matinee will start at 2 p.m. on March 19.

The play follows traveling salesman Harold Hill as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band that he vows to organize, despite the fact that he doesn’t know a trombone from a treble clef.

Hill’s plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain’s fall.

According to he Orpheum Theatre’s Manager Jared Johnson, the cast of 37 people have been working on the show since Jan. 9.

“It’s a wonderful, feel-good show,” Johnson said. “Having a feel-good story is always a good idea, especially in this day and age.”

More information and tickets can be found at onthestage.tickets/show/the-orpheum-theatre/6398ebf0e5f7c90e57e2964e/tickets.