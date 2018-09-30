TWIN FALLS — Last year’s hit presentation, “The Ooky Spooky Light Show,” will return to the Faulkner Planetarium Tuesday and run through October.
This family-friendly Halloween-themed light show will serve up seasonal music with fun visuals at 8 p.m. Tuesdays; 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Fridays; and 2:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturdays.
Audiences can indulge themselves in songs that include: “This is Halloween,” “I Put a Spell on You,” “Somebody’s Watching Me,” “Night on Bald Mountain,” “Ghostbusters,” “Superstition,” “Bad Moon Rising,” “Spirit in the Sky,” “Monster Mash” and “Thriller.” While your ears dine on these tunes, your eyes will feast on the choreographed visuals filling the planetarium’s 50-foot dome.
Admission prices are $6 adults, $5 seniors and $4 students including CSI students with a valid student ID. Children younger than two are admitted free.
Located in the Herrett Center for Arts and Science on the College of Southern Idaho campus, the Faulkner Planetarium is the largest planetarium in the state. It has served the public for 23 years, bringing full-dome shows to audiences of south-central Idaho.
For more information including a show trailer, go to herrett.csi.edu.
