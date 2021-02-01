The need for seed: USFS wraps up Badger Fire seeding

BURLEY — The U.S. Forest Service wrapped up aerial seeding on the Badger Fire this week.

The 90,000-acre Badger Fire burned nearly a third of the South Hills this fall in Twin Falls and Cassia counties. In an effort to speed up regrowth and reestablish habitat for wildlife, the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management have been laying down native seed on some of the burned area.

Pheasants Forever, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the Bureau of Land Management assisted with the Forest Service’s seeding efforts. Pheasants Forever paid for much of the seeding, sagebrush seed came from the BLM’s Shoshone seed warehouse and Idaho Fish and Game paid for sagebrush seeding in the Dry Creek and Rock Creek areas.

The Forest Service managed to seed 4,400 acres with native grasses, flowers and shrubs. Those efforts included 700 acres in the Hudson Ridge area on the east side of the South Hills and 3,600 acres worth of seed in the Dry Creek and Rock Creek areas.

Hudson Ridge includes some important sage grouse habitat, while herds of mule deer spend their winters in the Rock Creek and Dry Creek areas.