Professor Frank Thomas Hamill, at age 30, left his home in Ligonier, Pennsylvania, to teach school in Carson City, Nevada. Prior to that, Hamill was the principal of schools in Ligonier.

When Hamill became the principal in Carson City, he purchased a ranch in Idaho, on Shoshone Creek, just north of the Nevada border. For three years, he spent his summer vacations there, some 15 miles south of Rogerson.

A single man for most of his life, Hamill married Jessie Mitchell of Oaks, North Dakota, in 1915. Less than a year later, at the age of 33, Hamill was slain by an 11-year-old waif. He left behind his widow, parents and nine siblings.

Hamill’s body was found Aug. 17, 1916, outside his ransacked cabin, by C.C. Vance, who had stopped to ask Hamill whether he had seen any stray sheep.

A posse led by Twin Falls County Sheriff Frank Kendall followed tracks of a horse and wagon that zigzagged 120 miles through Twin Falls County from Hamill’s cabin to the Owsley Ferry on the Snake River — where the unknown suspects tried to cross the river but had no money to pay — then back south, where the trail was lost.

Meanwhile, a woman known only as Mrs. Tolman reported to Probation Officer Virgil Ormsby that two boys in her care were missing. Mr. and Mrs. J.A. Pennywell had left her two sons, Harold Lovelace, 12, and Lynn Lovelace, 11, with Tolman while the couple traveled to Montana to look for work.

Soon, Buhl Marshal J.F. Baymiller telephoned Ormsby to tell him the two missing boys had been seen 4 miles west of Buhl by a former Rogerson resident who knew the Pennywell family. Ormsby asked the marshal to lock the boys in jail until he could get there, the Aug. 24 edition of the Twin Falls Weekly Times wrote.

When Ormsby arrived in Buhl, he found in the boys’ possession Hamill’s pocketbook and a half-dozen guns stolen from ranchers along the way.

In a surprise confession, the boys told Ormsby how Lynn shot Hamill in the head when he caught them at his cabin.

The brothers were held in the county jail for several months before their trial. Their mother and stepfather, unaware of the boys’ situation, heard about their plight on their train ride home from Montana. Their mother later told a reporter that her “boys were not bad boys, only mischievous.”

During the boys’ trial, defense attorney W.P. Guthrie played heavily on the sympathy of the jurors.

“The boys have no comprehension of what they had done,” Guthrie said.

Even the newspapers seemed sympathetic.

“They are ragged, forlorn, deserted, homeless lads, and their plight and the awful crime they committed have stirred the community as it probably has never before been stirred,” the Times wrote. “The pathetic features of a terrible occurrence make crime one of the most unique in the history of the West.”

In the end, the jury agreed. After less than two hours of deliberation, the jury found Lynn Lovelace not guilty of murder and Harold Lovelace not guilty of accessory to murder.

The boys were sent to the Idaho Industrial Reform School in St. Anthony, an institution for the commitment of wayward or incorrigible youth, runaways or without proper parental care.