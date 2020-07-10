The mosquito assassins: Pest abatement district stocking ponds with bluegill to slow spread of West Nile

FILER — Each bluegill is a thumb-sized assassin.
You wouldn’t think of them that way if you looked at the tiny fish swimming about Tuesday in the white plastic bucket. They seem harmless, even cute. A few of farmer John Peters’ young granddaughters had fun dumping a few buckets of them into the family’s small pond.
If you’re a mosquito, though, that pond just became a lot more dangerous. These small fish, which the Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District scooped out of Dierkes Lake on Tuesday, will gorge themselves on mosquito larvae. The 40 or so bluegill in this pond will reduce the number of mosquitoes at this spot dramatically, and so long as the pond doesn’t freeze solid in winter or dry up in summer, the fish will spawn and live here permanently.
This week, the Pest Abatement District stocked a few hundred bluegill in roughly 20 ponds like this one on a farm south of Filer. The reason for doing that isn’t just to reduce the annoyance of mosquitoes. The main goal is public health. Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District manager Brian Simper said these bluegill are helping control West Nile virus in Twin Falls County.
West Nile came to Idaho back in 2004, Simper explained. In 2006, the state led the country in West Nile cases. The disease can make people and horses (and other animals, the disease can kill sage grouse for instance) sick. During that three-year window, 24 people died from the virus in Twin Falls County.
About 80% of people who catch West Nile don’t experience any symptoms, but for the 20% who do, the disease can bring headaches, fever and even death.
When you put bluegill in a pond, they immediately start devouring mosquito larvae, tirelessly. They’re an aggressive natural predator. They can eat most of the insects in a body of water.
Even when the fish aren’t killing mosquitoes, they can help prevent the spread of West Nile.
“The mosquito species that carries West Nile, they can actually sense if there’s fish in the water,” Simper said, noting that when the insects are laying their eggs they’ll often avoid a pond stocked with bluegill.
Part of the reason the Pest Abatement District uses bluegill is that they’re readily available — it’s not too hard to net a few hundred in just a few hours at Dierkes Lake. They’re already in the water system here.
Fish are also easier to work with than other insectivores. With these bluegill, the Pest Abatement District can catch them, carry them about in a water tank on the back of a truck, and even have local kids help put the fish in the water, teaching them a bit about biology in the process.
It’d be harder to use other animals.
“Swallows are really good, they can eat up to three times their weight in insects per day, which is amazing,” Simper said. “(But) it’s hard to catch birds. Fish, we go out and net for about two hours we catch 600 fish. It’s just easier.”
Bats are also voracious mosquito hunters, but Simper said the county doesn’t want to inadvertently cause any rabies problems by increasing the numbers of bats.
The next two months are the busy season for mosquitoes, Simper said. Residents can do their part to try and keep numbers down. Fending off even one mosquito can be a help — the insects reproduce so fast that you can go from one mosquito to 200 million in just a month.
“We want people to know, we’re doing our part as best we can to help out,” Simper said. “And there’s a ton people can do around their properties — checking your horse troughs, making sure you’re not flooding your farm ground, your grass, your lawns. All that helps.”
