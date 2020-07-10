The mosquito assassins: Pest abatement district stocking ponds with bluegill to slow spread of West Nile

About 80% of people who catch West Nile don’t experience any symptoms, but for the 20% who do, the disease can bring headaches, fever and even death.

When you put bluegill in a pond, they immediately start devouring mosquito larvae, tirelessly. They’re an aggressive natural predator. They can eat most of the insects in a body of water.

Even when the fish aren’t killing mosquitoes, they can help prevent the spread of West Nile.

“The mosquito species that carries West Nile, they can actually sense if there’s fish in the water,” Simper said, noting that when the insects are laying their eggs they’ll often avoid a pond stocked with bluegill.

Part of the reason the Pest Abatement District uses bluegill is that they’re readily available — it’s not too hard to net a few hundred in just a few hours at Dierkes Lake. They’re already in the water system here.

Fish are also easier to work with than other insectivores. With these bluegill, the Pest Abatement District can catch them, carry them about in a water tank on the back of a truck, and even have local kids help put the fish in the water, teaching them a bit about biology in the process.

It’d be harder to use other animals.