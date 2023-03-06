HANSEN — Beautiful in any season, the Hansen Bridge often plays second fiddle to its younger sibling, the I.B. Perrine Memorial Bridge, a few miles to the west.

Built in 1966, the bridge towers 350 feet above the sprawling Snake River Canyon. Like the Perrine Bridge, it connects Jerome and Twin Falls counties.

Both the Perrine and the Hansen bridges replaced earlier bridges at the same sites.

The 1919 Hansen Bridge — a suspension bridge —was the first rim-to-rim bridge to cross the gorge; the first Perrine Bridge was built 1927 and replaced in 1976.

