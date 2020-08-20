The Magic Valley's gray skies are from wildfire smoke, but not necessarily from fires here

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Smoke from massive Western wildfires has turned Magic Valley skies gray.

There have been several fires in south-central Idaho in the past few days. But most of the haze is caused by smoke blown here from other states.

Fires have incinerated about 350,000 acres in northern and central California this week. That’s likely the main source of the smoke. According to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality some of the smoke hovering over the Magic Valley is coming from Nevada, Oregon and Idaho.

The Idaho DEQ issued Thursday an air pollution forecast and caution for the eight-county Magic Valley region. Outdoor open burning is prohibited. Air quality is in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” or orange, category. There are six different categories on the Air Quality Index, ranging from “good” to “hazardous.” The “orange” category is the third-most severe.

During most of the year, Magic Valley air quality is in the “good,” green, category, Idaho DEQ Air Quality and Remediation Manager Bobby Dye said.

At the “orange” level, people with heart or lung issues, older adults and children are encouraged to avoid heavy exertion and limit time outdoors. Other people are unlikely to be affected by the smoke.