The Magic Valley's gray skies are from wildfire smoke, but not necessarily from fires here

TWIN FALLS — Smoke from massive Western wildfires has turned Magic Valley skies gray.
There have been several fires in south-central Idaho in the past few days. But most of the haze is caused by smoke blown here from other states.
Fires have incinerated about 350,000 acres in northern and central California this week. That’s likely the main source of the smoke. According to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality some of the smoke hovering over the Magic Valley is coming from Nevada, Oregon and Idaho.
The Idaho DEQ issued Thursday an air pollution forecast and caution for the eight-county Magic Valley region. Outdoor open burning is prohibited. Air quality is in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” or orange, category. There are six different categories on the Air Quality Index, ranging from “good” to “hazardous.” The “orange” category is the third-most severe.
During most of the year, Magic Valley air quality is in the “good,” green, category, Idaho DEQ Air Quality and Remediation Manager Bobby Dye said.
At the “orange” level, people with heart or lung issues, older adults and children are encouraged to avoid heavy exertion and limit time outdoors. Other people are unlikely to be affected by the smoke.
Dye said he isn’t sure how much longer the air will be this smoky, although he said the DEQ’s forecasts predict Friday will be similarly smoky to Thursday.
“That can vary at any time based on wind direction and fire behavior,” he said.
The Magic Valley and Wood River Valley have good surface wind flow, or “drainage,” Dye said. Winds can blow away smoke relatively quickly here.
“That is one of the great things about this area,” he said. “We don’t have that bowl effect.”
Twin Falls schools close
The Twin Falls School District has canceled all in-person classes for Friday.
The school district’s policy on air quality and student activities (including physical education classes, recess, and athletics practices) restricts outdoor activities when the air quality index is over 150. By the end of the school day Thursday, that index had reached 188.
“Due to COVID-19, it is extremely difficult to provide students with opportunities for physical activity and face-covering breaks with social distancing inside the school building,” a district statement said. “Because of these factors, and because it is projected the air quality will continue to be poor throughout the day on Friday, schools will close for the day for all students.”
Local fire issues
There have been three significant fires in south-central Idaho this week, all of which officials expect to be contained Friday.
The Black Pine Fire near Interstate 84 just north of the Utah border has torched more than 3,700 acres. The Saddle Fire, 7 miles north of Jackpot, Nevada, has spanned 590 acres. The Bancroft Fire near Bliss has scorched 1,507 acres.
The U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management imposed stage one fire restrictions Thursday morning. Those restrictions apply to land north of U.S. Highway 20 to the northern edge of the Sawtooth National Forest and from Hill City to Craters of the Moon.
The stage one restrictions prohibit anyone from building fires outside established campfire rings or campfire sites. You can’t start a fire outside an official fire pit, BLM Twin Falls District spokeswoman Kelsey Brizendine explained, adding that everyone should take care to completely extinguish all fires. Propane burners and grills are allowed.
Brizendine also encouraged people to hold off on shooting. If people don’t start any fires, firefighters can focus on lightning-caused blazes, she said.
“It’s hot, it’s windy, it’s dry. If your bullet struck something it could create a spark.” Brizendine said. “Today would not be a good day to go target shooting.”
