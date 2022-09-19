The Lost 'N Lava Cowboy Gathering revisits a time gone by

TIMES-NEWS
Cowboys and cowgirls came together for the 13th Annual Lost N Lava Cowboy Gathering on Friday afternoon.
The public was welcomed with several arts and craft booths along with food vendors and of course, cowboy music.
Billy Nevada Rose was playing the event for the first time and filled the room with classic cowboy music while several raffle items sat in the back.
