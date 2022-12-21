The Longest Night: A Blue Christmas and Labyrinth Walk for those who struggle

Twin Falls Episcopal Church of the Ascension is holding its first labyrinth walk Wednesday during their its Blue Christmas event.

The event will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. at the church, located at 371 Eastland Drive N.

This isn’t Ascension’s first Blue Christmas, but its the first time the church has had it as an open house and indoor walk rather than a sit down service.

According to organizer Nancy Koonce, the event is for people who may struggle with the holiday season, whether it’s because of the loss of a loved one, financial issues, bad childhood memories or just being caught up in the busyness of the time of the year.

“I think it’s more the norm than the exception,” Koonce said. “There may be many reasons why people might not see Christmas as great as Hallmark movies see to make it.

“People may feel guilty because they aren’t celebrating a wonderful ‘Hallmark’ Christmas.”

Koonce said the labyrinth walk is a place where people can come to open themselves up to God and healing.

Koonce works as a CPA throughout the year, and said that because of how busy her job can be, it can be tough finding that time and patience to meditate and quiet her mind.

“I’m a proponent to walking the labyrinth and the healing it can do,” she said. “It allows me to calm the mind. It’s an easy way to meditate rather than just sitting.”

She said that her 24-year-old brother passed away from cancer during the month of December, which caused her mother to struggle with Christmas time for years.

It doesn’t have to be a recent loss for people to struggle, Koonce says.

Koonce also said she lost her 98-year-old mother in May which makes this Christmas harder than before.

The church will also have a prayer station where people can light candles and write notes with their struggles or the names of their loved ones who they have lost.

Members of clergy will also be in attendance for people who would like to talk to someone.

“Depending on the response, we may do it again next year,” Koonce said. “It is important to consider that people struggle.

“It is for the community and we hope people will come and take advantage of it.”