The Lamphouse Theatre is not only a place to go for movies but also to listen to speakers talk about interesting topics.

Theater owner David Woodhead started his monthly speaking series called “Chautauqua Tuesday” back in December. Chautauqua was the name of a popular traveling adult education series in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Woodhead said that after the Lamphouse reopened, he had been trying to figure out what to do with the front part of the building, which originally was a DVD shop.

“It seemed like a cool thing to do,” Woodhead said.

The event is free and those who attend will have the chance to participate in a Q&A with the speakers at the end of the event.

According to Woodhead, the talks average about 40 attendees and the program seems to be getting more popular with each one.

The next event will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Local historian Ron James will speak about Asian heritage in southern Idaho before World War II, and how Chinese and Japanese immigrants helped establish Idaho Territory.

“It’s something a lot of southern Idahoans don’t even know about,” Woodhead said.

Presentations don’t have to be history related though. Woodhead said he’s open to anything as long as it’s interesting.

“If you have an idea of something that you think people would find interesting to listen to, we’ll give you the stage,” Woodhead said.

If you are interested in being a speaker at The Lamphouse’s Chautauqua Tuesday, you can reach out to David Woodhead at 208-420-6743 or contact The Lamphouse Theatre at lamphousecinema.com.